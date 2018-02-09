NBA Trade: Dwyane Wade Looks Forward To Returning to Miami Heat — ‘Only Other Place I Can Be’

The NBA trade deadline is now closed and everybody is shocked with the final trades of the season. Though these major trade decisions have had the public in a divisive stance, NBA star Dwyane Wade is now sharing his thoughts about the turnout.

In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, Wade talked about how he has mixed emotions about the trade.

Wade has always thought that at some point in his career, he would eventually go back to Miami Heat, but he did not expect it to happen to soon. Wade said he “figured” it might happen during his free-agency deals this summer, but definitely not on a Thursday afternoon where he is just about to head off to Cleveland Cavaliers’ practice with LeBron James.

It was agent Leon Rose who gave him the news. Rose sent a text to Wade saying, “Call me 911.” Wade already thought it has something to do with the big trade deadline and that it may also have something to do with him.

“…my mind went right to, ‘No it’s not Miami. There’s no way.”

Wade said that was his first instinct because he said that if he would ever be in another NBA family, it would be Miami.

“I always felt that one day it would happen. For me, it’s always been a hope. You just don’t know how or when you’re going to get there,” he said.

Though everything might feel too sudden, Wade is actually excited to go back to the Heat, saying he won’t keep the fans waiting for him to appear on the next games.

Dwyane Wade is coming back to Miami Lynne Sladky / AP Images

D Wade: man we gotta get rid of these bums and get some fresh blood in here Bron: pic.twitter.com/4kmGzVobbk — Fuzzy Thurston (@swaggy_b_) February 8, 2018

According to Uproxx, Wade is not getting transferred to a losing team. In fact, Heat is in a pretty good place this season, with the team currently on seventh place for the Eastern Conference.

Wade’s return was also caused by connecting previously burnt bridges with Pat Riley. ESPN noted that Henry Thomas, NBA agent for Dwyane Wade, had died last month, but his relationship with the Heat never deterred. In one way or another, Thomas’ funeral also paved the way to reconnect Wade with Heat President Pat Riley. The two had been estranged after Wade left for the Chicago team in 2016. The two were seen hugging during the funeral. Though it was a simple gesture, the people who have seen the two over the years see this as a way to mend the hurt. Wade even said it was all they needed to reconnect to each other.

“That’s it. That’s all we both needed. I walked away and I felt better about everything, without even getting into anything,” Wade said.

Riley, opening his arms to welcome Wade back, said in a press conference Thursday that the past is in the past.

“For all of you who know me, warriors don’t live in the past. Life is now. And the future is waiting. Based on what happened with Dwyane and us the last couple of years, there’s no bitterness and no regrets. We’ve always talked about that. Micky [Arison] is very pro Dwyane. Coach [Erik Spoelstra] is very pro Dwyane. I am. It was a sad day when Dwyane left and it’s a beautiful day that he’s back.”

Now that the two are ready to get fired up, Wade plans to make his Heat debut during the Milwaukee Bucks game.

???????????????????????????????????? 305 HOME!!!! Let's goooooooo HEAT!!!! Can't. Wait. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 8, 2018

“I can’t wait to get back to my environment,” Wade said. “I can’t wait to see the smile on my wife’s face when she’s sitting out tanning outside and all those things, and I can’t wait for the drive to the arena that I can make with my eyes closed.”