‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan And Chad To Protect Abigail, Vivian To Go Down With The Crime

Gabi has been booked for murdering Andre DiMera, but many believe she is innocent. Some bet it is actually Vivian who was disguised as Gabi. However, new Days of Our Lives spoilers said Abigail is the one responsible for killing Andre, but she can’t remember it yet. Stefan and Chad will know about her being the killer, and the brothers will work together to protect her. Days spoilers tease that they will make it look like Vivian killed Andre.

Chad and Stefan will not let Abigail get down

In what many would not have expected, it seems that Abigail (Marci Miller) is the one who killed her own best friend. She has a history of mental illness, and Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that her dissociative identity disorder played out in the murder of Andre (Thaao Penghlis). According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Abigail wore Gabi’s (Camila Banus) coat and put on a wig, but she could not remember what she did yet. Andre has been appearing in her nightmares as if trying to tell her who caused his death.

If Abby killed Andre, it is possible that she will be carted off to a mental facility. It is possible that she will realize what she did and will confess to it. However, considering Thomas, there needs to be another way.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Stefan (Tyler Christopher) might already know about Abigail’s crime because of the digging he did for the family. He is obsessed with Abby but he may actually care for her. At the same time, Chad (Billy Flynn) will not allow Abby to be locked up away. From being rivals, Chad and Stefan will be on the same side for the first time in a long time.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad and Abigail walk in on a heated moment between Vivian and Stefan.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/OLVJvpytDT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 7, 2018

Vivian will be framed for the murder

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease the Chad and Stefan will find a way to help Abigail get away with killing Andre. It is possible that they will pin it on Vivian (Louise Sorel). Vivian has the motive — she wants Andre gone from the DiMera Enterprises. She also has some past crimes that she was able to walk away with. Stefan has covered some tracks that would make them prime suspects in Andre’s murder. To protect Abigail, he might reveal what he knows and compromise Vivian. Sorel is also on her way out of Days, so it will be one dramatic way to send the character off.