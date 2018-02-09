Watch Thunder Vs. Lakers 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Basketball fans will be watching the Thunder vs. Lakers live streaming online and televised game on Thursday night after a busy day of NBA trades. Earlier in the day, Los Angeles sent away two of their top young players to clear up future cap space. In addition to getting a first-round draft pick, they also brought back All-Star Isaiah Thomas as a future mentor for Lonzo Ball and forward Channing Frye. While none of the new personnel are expected to play, this means they’ll be without some of their roster members on Thursday. Here are the latest details for tonight’s game including odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Thunder vs. Lakers live streaming online.

In a report from ESPN on Thursday, it was noted that the Lakers may have freed up as much as $70 million in cap space through their big trade. That deal sent away the team’s third-best scorer in Clarkson and third-best rebounder in Larry Nance Jr. However, both players had been helping the team remain competitive. That said, Magic Johnson and company believe the new moves will help them attract a few top stars in the upcoming free agency this summer. That could include Paul George, who plays for tonight’s opponents, the Oklahoma City Thunder. George and the Thunder are currently two games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the Northwest Division lead.

72 points. Highest Russ/PG scoring combo of the season pic.twitter.com/VTObVmyPS0 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 7, 2018

With the deal still being officially worked out, the L.A. Lakers won’t have their two newest acquisitions available to play on Thursday night. However, ahead of tonight’s latest game against the Thunder, Los Angeles is on a bit of a win streak, having won their last three games. One of the wins came when the two teams played one another this past Sunday and Los Angeles recorded a four-point win in Oklahoma City. Center Brook Lopez led the way with 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while former Laker Jordan Clarkson had 18 points off the bench. Nance Jr. also participated but scored just two points in 12 minutes.

OKC had been struggling lately but may have gained momentum as they were able to take down the Golden State Warriors by 20 points at Oracle Arena several nights ago. Paul George, who could be further auditioning for a role with the Lakers next season, led his team with 38 points on 11-for-23 shooting while reigning MVP Russell Westbrook scored 34 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists.

Due to the recent win and the fact that Los Angeles is down several players tonight, the Thunder find themselves as four-point favorites on the road, while the over/under points total is 217 points for the game. Among the players who may be out for tonight’s matchup are the Lakers’ Lonzo Ball and OKC’s Carmelo Anthony, per ESPN.

#LakeShow President of Basketball Ops @MagicJohnson & GM Rob Pelinka speak with the media about today's trade dead… https://t.co/gjX81n5FzU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 8, 2018

Game time for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers is 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Live television coverage comes via TNT around the country, with Fox Sports Oklahoma showing the game in that viewing region. Cable and satellite subscribers can watch the game live streaming online through TNTDrama website or the Fox Sports Go website and compatible apps.

For viewers who don’t have TNT or a cable/satellite subscription service, there are live streaming options. These include Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and PlayStation Vue among others. Each of these services has TNT as part of different channel lineups and may also have free trial offers. See their respective websites for more details.