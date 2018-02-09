Kylie Jenner Baby: Fans Believe Daughter’s Name, Stormi Webster, Has A Hidden Meaning

Although Kylie Jenner has opted to keep her pregnancy as private as possible, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now slowly sharing her life again on social media. As expected, her followers went wild after the Kylie Lip Kit mogul posted the first snap of her baby, Stormi Webster. Now, fans have started a theory about how she came up with her daughter’s name.

The 20-year-old TV personality revealed her baby’s name on Tuesday, February 6, and fans just can’t get enough of it. Some claimed that the reason why Kylie Jenner chose Stormi is because it has a hidden meaning that symbolizes her relationship with Travis Scott.

“‘Stormi’ is short for Storm. A storm can be caused by a minute localized change in a complex system. That’s known as the butterfly effect. Butterfly in Spanish is Mariposa…” one fan said. “Stormi. Butterfly effect. the flap of a butterfly can ’cause’ a hurricane, Ky, and Travis are the butterfly, they flapped their wings and now Stormi is the hurricane. U welcome,” another one claimed.

Kylie Jenner’s sudden love for everything butterfly during her pregnancy seemingly connected all the fans’ theories. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to comment about the reason behind her daughter’s name.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner clan takes pride in everything that they do, especially their family tradition. It appears that one of their traditions, having the letter “K” on their names, works pretty well for the famous family as it has quickly become their trademark.

But Hollywood Life has previously reported that Kylie Jenner might not follow that particular tradition. The site noted that the reality star has initially thought that naming her baby with a “K” in the beginning is not a good idea. However, after contemplating for a while, she is now “not totally ruling it out.”

Now, it is official that Kylie Jenner dropped the family tradition and didn’t start her daughter’s name with “K.”

Kylie Jenner is not the first sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who ditched the tradition. In fact, not one of Kris Jenner’s grandchildren has a “K” at the beginning of their names at all.

Kourtney Kardashian’s three children with Scott Disick had no “K” on their names: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also ditched the “K” and chose North, Saint, and Chicago for their kids. Rob Kardashian’s baby girl with Blac Chyna doesn’t have a “K” on her name either. The ex-couple went for the letter “D” for Dream instead.