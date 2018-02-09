Kylie Jenner’s Ex-BF Tyga Still Wants DNA Test For Stormi As Scott Disick Advises Him, Says ‘Hollywood Life’

The Kylie Jenner baby daddy drama continues as Tyga allegedly wants to pursue a paternity test for baby Stormi because of the possibility that she might actually be her father despite Scott Disick advising him to move on.

With the arrival of the newest member of the Kardashian clan came the big confirmation that the 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul is indeed pregnant. However, the drama seems to never end as her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, allegedly continues to believe that he is the baby daddy.

According to Hollywood Life, the 28-year-old rapper still wants to have a DNA test done because he can’t seem to get over the feeling that Stormi is his daughter despite Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott advising him to get over it.

“Scott has been encouraging Tyga to get over it and move on from Kylie,” an insider reportedly close to Tyga revealed.

“Tyga has been complaining to Scott about his unresolved feelings for Kylie. Tyga feels like he belongs in the Kardashian family and he still wants a DNA test to determine paternity of the new baby, which might be his last chance at actually being in the family. But Scott is not having any of it.”

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr, Tyga infuriated Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott for his alleged text message to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, saying he wanted to meet Stormi. At that, the 25-year-old “Butterfly Effect” rapper reportedly told Kylie to tell her ex to “stay away from my baby.”

If the report first featured in a Radar Online article claiming that Tyga wants a DNA test is to be believed, Travis has a pretty good reason to become overprotective of his little one and the situation might become even more complicated if the new parents live apart.

According to People, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott do not live together. Although they are “over the moon” for baby Stormi, the 20-year-old and 25-year-old are reportedly not rushing into becoming a family that resides under one roof.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” an insider told the outlet.

“He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

On top of that, the source further said that they have no plans to get married anytime soon, making it easier for Tyga to enter the picture.

The Kylie Jenner baby daddy drama began in September 2017 after the 28-year-old “Boss Up” rapper claimed to be the father of then-unborn baby Stormi. Since then, numerous rumors emerged, including one that claimed how the Life of Kylie star wished she was carrying Tyga’s baby and another that suggested how he wanted to be the baby daddy.

Still, Scott Disick’s advice to Tyga might be the best for the rapper considering that Kylie herself has already identified Travis Scott as the father of her baby.