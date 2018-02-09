Toya Wright Gives Birth And Welcomes Daughter Reign With Baby Father Robert Rushing

Toya Wright has given birth to her second daughter Reign Ryan Rushing. The baby girl is 7 pounds 7 ounces, according to Wright’s first daughter and the baby’s sister, Reginae Carter. The reality TV star posted a photo on Instagram announcing the news with a picture of her daughter’s foot.

Fans were quick to congratulate Toya on the birth of her daughter. Many fans commented that they are eager to see the first picture of baby Reign.

Reign Rushing already has an Instagram page but there are no photos of the baby yet. Toya welcomed her daughter with her boyfriend Robert Rushing.

Reginae Carter has revealed on Instagram yesterday that her mother was about to give birth in a series of messages, according to Bossip. Reginae could barely control her excitement as she looked forward to having a new addition to her family.

According to the publication, Toya had a heartwarming message to Reginae:

“Today may be your last day as the only child but u will always be my baby. I love u forever. Now it’s time for double the fun, double the love and double the blessings with my 2 girls! Reginae’ & Reign.”

Toya and Robert Rushing has been dating for about two years. Rushing is reportedly Faith Evans’ cousin and owns a sports management and lifestyle company.

Rushing is about 6 feet 7 inches in height and 30 years old. While Toya has been keeping the relationship private, he has made a brief appearance on video in Toya’s baby shower and other events about their daughter Reign.

Night Night.???????? A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Feb 1, 2018 at 8:57pm PST

Toya Wright was previously married to Lil Wayne, with whom she had her first daughter, Reginae. She also married “Memphiz” Wright. The former couple separated in 2015 and divorced the following year.

Toya said in an interview with The Shade Room last week that while she always wanted a boy, she is not interested in having any more children after Reign. The 34-year-old called out her daughter Reginae for getting a tattoo on her neck in a tribute to her baby sister.

Reginae, the daughter of Lil Wayne, has three half-siblings and has been photographed with her younger brother.

It is unclear at this time whether Toya will go public with her boyfriend Robert Rushing or whether they will get married.