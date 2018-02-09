‘The Four’ Finale Results: Evvie McKinney Wins In Shocking Finale After Fan-Favorite Zhavia Eliminated Early

The Four results are in, and Evvie McKinney has been crowned the winner in a finale that drew plenty of controversy.

In Thursday’s finale, the final four contestants gave their last performances in the hopes of winning over voters and taking the crown. The finalists included Zhavia, Candice Boyd, Evvie McKinney, and Vincint Cannady, who were battling for the inaugural title on the show.

The finale brought controversy from the very beginning, with the singer many considered the favorite being eliminated first. Frontrunner Zhavia was the first to bow out, losing a challenge to Evvie and going home.

Many fans expressed anger over the decision, Hollywood Life noted, and it only grew from there. Vincint was the next to go home, losing his showdown with Candice.

Evvie McKinney was deemed the winner of the final showdown with Candice, making her the first-ever winner of The Four.

Even before the final results of The Four were announced, there was some good news for the show. On Thursday, just hours before the season finale aired, Fox announced that the singing competition would be coming back for a second season. That was seen as a likely move, especially given the high ratings for The Four, which debuted as the highest-rated new unscripted series for Fox in the last four years.

The move brought a boost to the show in what otherwise could have been a trying time. In late January, judge Charlie Walk was put on leave by Universal Music Group after allegations of sexual harassment. Walk did not appear in the finale of The Four, Deadline noted.

The report noted that it appears unlikely Charlie Walk will return next season and there is general uncertainty whether the others will return as well, with fellow judges Sean Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainer not yet signing contracts to return. The report noted it was likely the three others will return, however, with a replacement for Walk yet to be named.

Fox Renews ‘The Four’ for Season 2 https://t.co/AebJuNjVH2 — Variety (@Variety) February 8, 2018

The show gained popularity for its unconventional format. Unlike other singing competitions, including American Idol and The Voice, The Four started with a quartet of singers already in place who were met by a series of challengers, TVLine noted.

Our hearts are sad, but we know @zhavia will go far! ⭐️ Love from #TheFour fam! pic.twitter.com/mCzUDO4vMs — The Four (@TheFourOnFOX) February 9, 2018

“You start out with these four that have been picked, and they have something to lose,” host Fergie explained. “They have to defend that seat… It’s almost like The Hunger Games, a little bit.”

Now that the final results of The Four are in and Evvie McKinney has been declared the winner, her victory tour will start. As winner of the competition, she will sign a recording contract and have the career advice of the show’s judges.