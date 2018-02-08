Watch Winter Olympics 2018 Opening Ceremony Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, And Channel

Early Friday morning, people from all over the world will be watching the Winter Olympics 2018 Opening Ceremony online via live streaming feeds or on their televisions. This will be the official start of the Winter Games in South Korea where the various participating nations and their star athletes will be welcomed to the event. United States viewers may be able to catch a glimpse of favorites including Lindsey Vonn, Shaun White, and more. Here are the latest details on how to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 Opening Ceremony live streaming online or on television when it is shown.

As The Verge reported on Thursday, the Olympic Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, will feature their opening ceremony at 8 p.m. Korean Time. The website indicated that this will be the first Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony to be shown live since the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, British Columbia. There are already events taking place for the sporting event, including curling and ski jumping, with other events taking place through Friday. Still, many viewers love to watch the arrival of the various athletes and the countries’ flags on display to really jumpstart the Winter Games. There’s also the traditional lighting of the Olympic flame to witness, as it signifies the start of each edition of the summer or winter events every four years.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are set for February 9-25. Here's a quick guide, including location, new events, venues, how to watch, the mascot and ticket sales https://t.co/0D6UBBA7Yb #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/eDSaS5L5So — CNN International (@cnni) February 8, 2018

How can one watch it all take place? Viewers in the United States will be able to watch live at 6 a.m. Eastern Time or 3 a.m. Pacific Time. However, U.S. viewers can see the ceremony “live” only through various streaming sources at that time. Otherwise, viewers need to wait until NBC’s official telecast at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday night. The two best options to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony live streaming online (6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT) are either the NBCOlympics.com website or the NBC Sports mobile apps. These apps are available for Android and iOS compatible devices.

Anyone with an over-the-air antenna signal, cable, satellite, or channel streaming service, can watch on the appropriate NBC source. For viewers who want to live stream that particular telecast for free, it’s best to look into signing up for a trial of Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV. More information on each of these specific services are available at their respective websites.