Singer Melissa Schuman Files Police Report Against Nick Carter Over Alleged Rape

Melissa Schuman of Dream has officially filed charges against Nick Carter over claims that he raped her in 2003.

Writers for E! News note that Schuman reportedly filed a report with the Santa Monica Police Department for the alleged assault, which took place when the singer was 18. Taking to Twitter, Schuman expressed that she was “finally doing what [she] believed she could no longer do.”

In a blog written last year that was reported on by the Inquisitr, Schuman detailed an alleged encounter between herself and Carter that took place at Carter’s home. During the encounter, Schuman claimed Nick led her to a bathroom after kissing her and began to forcefully perform oral sex on her. He then requested for her to reciprocate, which she refused, and then placed her hand on his penis.

“My thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started,” she wrote. “That’s where I saw myself, my reflection, watching myself do something that I was sickened by. Watching myself be assaulted, forced to engage in an act against my will.”

Schuman then said she was taken to a bedroom by Nick, where intercourse took place, even though she told him she was saving herself for marriage.

“I could be your husband,” Nick reportedly responded.

Speaking to People after the allegations went public, Carter denied any wrongdoing and expressed that all acts between him and Melissa were consensual.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” he expressed last November. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

He added, “This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

The Santa Monica Police Department would only reveal that a complaint against Carter was made on Wednesday. An investigation into the matter is said to be in the primary stages.

Just recently, Melissa appeared on an episode of Dr. Oz to share her story.