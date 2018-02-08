TLC Considering ‘Sister Wives’ Spin-Off With Older Girls According To ‘In Touch’

Things aren’t looking good for the TLC show Sister Wives, which is reportedly facing cancellation. The fans would hate to see the show go, but In Touch Weekly recently shared that there is talk about a spin-off with some of the older girls from the show.

As the Inquisitr shared, it looks like the original show Sister Wives is coming to an end after a consistent tumble in ratings. A source shared that Robyn Brown is the only wife that seems to be sticking by Kody through it all. She was the last one that he married.

Now an insider is sharing that although Sister Wives might be over, that doesn’t mean fans won’t be seeing more of the Brown family. Instead, it sounds like they could do a spin-off that is all about the older girls. Maddie Brown Brush recently got married and had her first child. Mariah Brown has a girlfriend everyone wants to get to know. Aspyn and Logan Brown are both engaged. These are some pretty great storylines about the older girls that the viewers would enjoy seeing.

This spin-off is allegedly about Mariah Brown the most and Meri will show up from time to time, but it appears they don’t have any plans at all to show Kody on the series. That would mean his paycheck would stop and that Kody wouldn’t be on reality television anymore at all. Of course, he isn’t going to be okay with things going that way.

As of right now, TLC hasn’t shared their future plans for Sister Wives. The fans are just going to have to wait and see how it all plays out. Right now, the current season is still airing and things are pretty interesting. Maybe the ratings will go up and they will be able to find a way to save the show and do the spin-off as well.

Fans will have to wait and see what TLC decides to do, but everyone would love another show about the Brown family. Don’t miss the new episodes of Sister Wives when they air on TLC on Sunday nights.