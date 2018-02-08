WWE News: The Real Reason John Cena And Nikki Bella Have Not Set A Wedding Date

At WrestleMania last year, John Cena dropped to a knee after he and his girlfriend, Nikki Bella, beat The Miz and Maryse in a tag team match, and he proposed marriage. Bella accepted, and both fans of the WWE and fans of Total Bellas anxiously awaited the upcoming wedding date. It has now been 10 months since the proposal, and there is still no wedding date. In an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday, Cena was talking about recent scenes that aired on the show Total Bellas that explored the reasons, and he gave a straightforward answer as to why he and Nikki Bella have not announced a wedding date yet.

What Is Happening With John Cena And Nikki Bella?

On the Today show, Kathie Lee and Hoda showed a scene from Total Bellas where John Cena and Nikki Bella were having a disagreement. When they came back, they asked Cena about it, and the WWE superstar said that was an “extreme low” in the couple’s relationship. He also said that couples either have to “jump ship” or work on making a relationship work.

The good news for WWE and Total Bellas fans is that John Cena said that he is trying to move forward and work through the problems with Nikki Bella. Sadly, Cena also dodged a question about whether the wedding is still on.

Instead, Cena said that the two have a lot of work to do and explained they are trying to work through it. He did say that they haven’t jumped ship, and when Kathie Lee and Hoda seemed shocked at him using that statement again, Cena emphasized that he is going through thick and thin to try to make this work with Nikki Bella.

Willy Sanjuan / AP Images

Will John Cena And Nikki Bella Get Married?

That brings up the question of whether John Cena and Nikki Bella will finally get married. Most fans expected a repeat of the classic Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth televised wedding for the WWE. Another option is what Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella did and have the wedding on Total Bellas.

When asked during his Today appearance, John Cena admitted that he did not want the wedding broadcast live on television for fans to see. However, Cena did acknowledge that both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella put their lives out there because fans will say it helped them.

This appears to be one of the areas that have caused problems, as John Cena called it “cruddy” that the recent fights with Nikki Bella have been in front of a lot of people. However, he said that if it helps others going through similar problems, it is a good reason to do it.

As for the wedding, John Cena refused to commit to Kathie Lee and Hoda that it was still on. Instead, Cena just admitted that people should never give up if they truly love someone, and he loves Nikki Bella. Whether that love turns into WWE wedding bells is still up in the air.