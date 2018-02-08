‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion: A Blast From The Past Shows Up To Film, And It’s Not Sammi Sweetheart

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation just added another cast member to its roster, and it’s not Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola like fans were hoping. A recent post from the official Jersey Shore Instagram page revealed footage from the reunion shoot in Miami, and it looks like Angelina Pivarnick is back.

Yesterday, the Jersey Shore Instagram page shared a video of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino answering the door at the cast’s Miami residence. Mike’s face tells all when he opens the door and sees the mystery guest. Although fans can only see the back of the newcomers head, it’s obvious it’s OG cast member Angelina from Mike’s reaction and her voice.

“You think I’m a dirty little hamster?” Angelina asks as Mike opens the door.

Mike dubbed Angelina a “dirty little hamster” during Season 2 of Jersey Shore when the cast traveled to Miami. After finding dirty feminine products of Angelina’s on the floor, he dubbed her with the nickname that has stuck with fans for years. Although Angelina nicknamed herself the “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island,” viewers remembered her as the hamster, or the “Staten Island Dump” as other cast members called her.

After answering the door, Mike hurries away as Angelina follows him inside the house as laughter can be heard from the production crew inside. The clip is over within seconds.

When the Jersey Shore reunion was announced, only seven cast members were confirmed to return. Sammi made the decision to sit out the reunion, likely to avoid her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Joining Ronnie and Mike are Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, DJ Pauly Delvecchio, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Vinny Guadagnino.

From the new footage, it appears that the cast had no idea Angelina would be joining them in Miami. Last week in an interview with Life & Style, Jenni commented on Angelina’s Change.org petition, which aimed to get the Jersey Shore villain back on the show. According to Jenni, Angelina created the petition herself, which only has 935 signatures.

Jenni didn’t understand why Angelina would want to come back to the show and slammed her for using a platform that is generally used for political change.

“I don’t care. I don’t know why [she’d] want to do it because it’s been years for her and it’s not like she left fantastic, but don’t use Change.org. I feel like that should be for saving elephants and lives and things like that. It should not be to get on the Jersey Shore.”

In Season 1, Angelina left the house after one week but returned to Miami in Season 2. She almost completed the entire season but opted to leave just one week before filming ended. Angelina was not a cast member in Seasons 3-6 but did make very brief cameos in later seasons after running into her old cast at the club.

Catch all the drama between Angelina and her co-stars when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuts April 5 on MTV.