Kim Richards Gushes Over Growing Grandson As She Lives A Sober Life

Kim Richards announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a few years ago because she wanted to focus on her sober lifestyle. Kim did make an appearance last year when she was confronted with a stuffed bunny from Lisa Rinna. Since leaving the show, Kim has been able to focus on her sober lifestyle, as she claimed she needed to stay sober for the sake of her children. It gave her motivation when she learned that her daughter Brooke was pregnant with a little boy. It has been over a year since Brooke gave birth to her son, and Kim is now sharing a photo of her adorable grandson.

According to a new tweet, Kim Richards revealed that she’s so happy to have a grandson. One can imagine that she’s thrilled to have something positive in her life to keep in mind as she battles her past. Richards has revealed that she does have some regrets when it comes to some of the scenes she filmed for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was drunk in some scenes, and it didn’t help that Brandi Glanville called her out for being high on crystal meth. The two have settled their issues.

Kim Richards’ daughter Brooke wasn’t a big part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, she got married to her boyfriend, and the two had a son over a year ago. It sounds like Kim is thriving in her role as a grandmother, as she seems to be very protective of him. She turned down the bunny from Lisa Rinna, as it had a negative association with drama for Kim. Even though Richards isn’t filming the show with her sister Kyle Richards, it sounds like Kim and Kyle still have a great relationship. It’s possible Kyle doesn’t worry about her sister anymore.

Kim Richards is currently enjoying her role as a grandmother in Beverly Hills. She doesn’t appear to have a desire to go back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as the drama doesn’t appeal to her after her treatment. She remains close with her friends from the show.