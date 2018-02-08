Gwen Stefani Reportedly Miscarries Blake Shelton’s Baby, According To ‘Radar Online’

Update: Thursday, February 8 at 3:21 p.m, PT

Gossip Cop reports that Radar Online‘s story is false. Gwen Stefani didn’t suffer a miscarriage.

Original Report

Gwen Stefani reportedly miscarried Blake Shelton’s baby and is devastated, Radar Online claims. A source told the website that the No Doubt singer is so shattered, she’s afraid she’ll never be able to give Blake the child he wants.

As the report alleges, Gwen discovered the miscarriage at her last visit to the obstetrician. The source said an ultrasound technician was unable to detect a heartbeat. Doctors then conducted a series of tests determine if the unborn baby was alive, but they proved the worst outcome. It was a heartbreaking moment that the singer has kept to herself, shared the website’s source.

Radar Online‘s insider explained that Stefani is “VERY insecure” about not being able to give Shelton a baby. He’s 41 and she’s 48. The story brings up Blake’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, who’s just 34. She wouldn’t have any problems getting pregnant, the source added.

It wasn’t revealed when Gwen Stefani’s alleged miscarriage happened, only that it occurred recently. The source contends that the tragic loss has made Gwen give up on any hope of having a baby with Blake Shelton. While he’s said to be fine with not having any children of his own, she’s a mess over it and doesn’t want to pursue fertility treatments or surrogacy options. Moreover, the experience has also hindered their plans to get married anytime soon.

The report hasn’t been confirmed nor denied at this point, but Gossip Cop did debunk one story about the super couple allegedly expecting a “mircale baby.”

Gwen Stefani Pregnant With Blake Shelton’s ‘Miracle Baby’ Is Fake News https://t.co/CvYA4GotLt — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) February 5, 2018

According to Gossip Cop, Celebrity Insider ran with a story originally published by OK! magazine about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton expecting a baby after secretly getting married in the backyard of Gwen’s Beverly Hills home. The article maintained that Gwen was a few months pregnant after undergoing several IVF treatments, but a recent trip to Mexico with her beau showed no obvious signs of pregnancy as she donned a revealing bikini. Other than busting the false story, Gossip Cop revealed that no insiders close to Gwen or Blake have spoken to Celebrity Insider, or any outlet reporting these inaccurate stories.

An influx of rumors about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton trying to have a baby have skyrocketed in recent weeks, but they’ve all be debunked.