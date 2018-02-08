‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Talk Marriage, Admit They Weren’t Very Good At Dating

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are loving life as a married couple.

While the Vanderpump Rules stars have gone through their fair share of ups and downs on the show, including moments that featured allegations of cheating, they are now doing quite well and say that married life has been “terrific” for the both of them.

“It’s a lot easier than dating,” Maloney explained to OK! Magazine on February 8.

“I feel like we went through all the bad stuff early-on and now we just get to enjoy the spoils of our happy marriage,” Schwartz added.

Maloney and Schwartz went on to admit that while they weren’t great at dating, they have decided to keep the past in the past and move on quickly from the issues that come up. Schwartz also said that he and Maloney have come a long way when it comes to their relationship and coping with the occasional dispute.

As for their future, Maloney and Schwartz do want to have kids eventually but at this time, they have a lot going on. In addition to filming Vanderpump Rules and working in Los Angeles, Schwartz is currently preparing for the upcoming opening of his restaurant with Tom Sandoval, Tom Tom.

For now, Schwartz explained, he and Maloney are enjoying their “fur babies.” As fans of the show well know, the couple has been parents to two adorable dogs for the past couple of years.

A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:31pm PST

Also during their interview with OK! Magazine, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz revealed their desire to live on a farm and have tons of animals. Schwartz even joked about living off the land.

During the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, Maloney and Schwartz were seen embarking on their journey down the aisle, and after a dramatic bachelor/bachelorette trip to New Orleans, they tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by Lisa Vanderpump. The Northern California ceremony was absolutely beautiful and included the majority of their co-stars, including Tom Sandoval, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute, in the wedding party.

To see more of Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and their marriage, tune into new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo TV on Monday nights at 9 p.m.