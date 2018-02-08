Teddi Mellencamp Speaks Out About Her Finances After ‘RHOBH’ Feedback

Teddi Mellencamp joined this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because she thought it would be fun to film a reality television show. While Teddi may not be famous for something specific, like being a performer like Erika Girardi or be an actress like Kyle Richards, Mellencamp’s father seems to be a famous name amongst the ladies. When Teddi started filming the show, she realized that many of her co-stars grew up listening to her father’s music. Apparently, some viewers believe that she doesn’t have a lot of money because she doesn’t have a glamorous beach house like some of her co-stars.

Of course, Teddi’s father may have lots of money because of his lucrative career, but it sounds like Teddi is earning her own money. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi revealed that she loved her calming and relaxing beach house. Plus, Mellencamp has revealed that she loves her personal style, and she doesn’t need a modern beach house with crystals and glassware everywhere. According to a new Bravo report, Teddi Mellencamp is now revealing that she doesn’t need to explain her finances to the viewers, as she doesn’t flaunt her wealth. It’s clear that she’s much different than some of her co-stars.

“I know what you’re thinking: “I didn’t realize Teddi was so down-to-earth. Man, if only she would have told us in previous episodes how laid back she is.” I just want to be clear: I’m not saying I don’t have money—I’m just saying I’m frugal. And I don’t flaunt things because I don’t care,” Teddi Mellencamp explained in her Bravo blog, revealing that she doesn’t feel the need to show off her wealth.

Of course, Teddi Mellencamp’s style looks much different than Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards. While Teddi does care about how she looks, she doesn’t care that she’s flashing her wealth. Perhaps this is something she has learned from her father, who may have had to protect his money. Some of her co-stars may feel that Teddi could have gotten money from her father to purchase her properties, and some fans may feel that her accountability coach career isn’t the kind of job that gets you a beach-front property. But Teddi has every right to protect her finances and she doesn’t need to explain why she doesn’t choose to flaunt her money or her wealth to viewers or the public.

Teddi Mellencamp seems to enjoy her first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but seems confused as to why some of the drama is getting so much attention.