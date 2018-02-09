Magic Kingdom Is Closing Early On February 12 And All Guests Will Need To Be Out Of The Park By 6 P.M.

At this time of year, Walt Disney World is pretty busy as there are a lot of events taking place in February, but one day is going to see a very early closure for Magic Kingdom. This month, there are numerous things happening, such as the Princess Half Marathon, two holidays, and some competitions, but still, one day’s schedule is unlike the others. On Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, the Magic Kingdom is closing early and here is the reason why.

The early part of February has seen cheer and dance competitions, along with the visits of numerous foreign tour groups. Mardi Gras falls on Feb. 13, and each year, many escape away from the parades and partying to head to Walt Disney World for fun times with Mickey Mouse.

In the middle of the month, Presidents’ Day weekend will bring in some big crowds, and then, the Princess Half Marathon takes place the weekend of Feb. 22-25. But, the official website of Walt Disney World lists the park hours and has Magic Kingdom closing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, and that is unlike most other days.

It is at least three hours less than other days that week and a full six hours less than the Saturday before and after. There aren’t any parties or extra hard-ticket events, but there is a good reason for it.

Danny Cox

For those heading to Magic Kingdom on Monday, you need to know that at 6 p.m., you’ll have to head out of the park. The park hours have been set for months and no one has quite known why the park was set to close so early, but it’s quite a simple explanation.

A member by the name of “Bigs” in the WDW Magic forums chimed in on a conversation regarding Magic Kingdom’s early closing, and he filled everyone in.

“…it is actually a private event for a large group who is having a major conference that week. I know this because I will be lucky enough to be in attendance for the event.”

Guests can still go to Magic Kingdom during the day and head over to another park at 6 p.m. if they have a park hopper ticket. If not, the other parks are open, as well as the shopping and entertainment locations.

Epcot: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. with Extra Magic Hours of 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Blizzard Beach: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Disney Springs: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Walt Disney World has a lot to offer and so many different places to visit, but sometimes, there is just that one certain thing you have your heart set on doing. If you’re heading to Magic Kingdom on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, you’d better make sure to do it early or at least before 6 p.m. These hours have been known for quite a while, but this reminder will help you in figuring out your plans for the day before Mardi Gras.