‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Fri., Feb. 9: John Confronted, Paul In Peril, Abby Stunned, Kayla Confesses

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, February 9 reveal that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) confronts John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) finds himself in trouble. Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller) is shocked by Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) arrest. Plus, Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) confides in Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) about Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) health woes.

Steve’s Medical Mystery

John is the one poisoning Steve, even though Kayla and other doctors believe he has an autoimmune disease. His symptoms are progressing quickly and it is putting a lot of strain on Kayla. She is determined to have her husband see the very best specialist. However, John’s secret is close to coming out. Will and Paul know what is going on, even though they are baffled as to why Steve would poison his best friend and business partner.

Will Horton’s Risky Move

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that on Friday, Will confronts John about his actions. The result won’t be good for the amnesiac, who finds himself in hot water. However, he isn’t the only one in danger. John’s son, Paul Narita, will also find himself in peril.

Kayla’s Admission

Also struggling with Steve’s puzzling health condition is his wife, Kayla. She is so stressed about what is plaguing the man she loves. Trying to keep it together for her other patients, she finally confides in a friend. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal she tells Marlena Evans what is going on. It has been hinted that in the next few weeks, Marlena will begin to suspect John might be involved.

Billie Part Of Steve/John Poisoning Storyline

However, she won’t be the one to save Steve. That will happen when Billie (Lisa Rinna) comes back to Salem. Head writer Ron Carlivati told Soap Opera Digest that Billie has a big puzzle piece in regards to Steve’s poisoning. He also added that it is Billie who has a part in exposing the truth.

Abigail Stunned

As fans know, DOOL spoilers from SheKnows Soaps teased that Gabi Hernandez would be arrested for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). This happened earlier this week, but the fashionista insists that she is innocent. She believes that she is being framed. Not only will her brother, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), try to uncover the truth, but so will Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.