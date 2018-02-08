‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Heather Tom’s Instagram Post Teases Pierson Fode’s Return, Is It True?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that a fan favorite hunk could be on his way back to the CBS soap opera. Fode left the show a few months ago to pursue other acting jobs.

Heather Tom, the actress who plays Katie Logan, shared an Instagram picture that teased Pierson could be back. She revealed that she directed episode number 7795, which will air on March 13. In the photo, Heather tagged everyone who appeared in that episode. She tagged Don Diamont (Bill Spenser), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester), Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), and Pierson Fode (Thomas Forrester).

According to Soap Opera News, the Bold and the Beautiful fans were very supportive of Tom’s post. A few picked up on Fode’s name and questioned whether he was back on the show. Of course, Heather didn’t confirm or deny Pierson’s return. At this point, B&B fans aren’t sure what to make of her post.

Ever since Pierson left Bold and the Beautiful, there has been something missing on the show. Sally and Liam lack chemistry. Let’s face it, Liam and Steffy will end up making it work before the baby comes. So, if Sally is going to stick around, Thomas is definitely needed on the show.

When Thomas exited the Bold and the Beautiful last year, he believed that Caroline had an incurable disease. He thought that she needed him, so he dropped everything to spend time with her. Little did Thomas know, Caroline conspired with Bill to come up with a lie to lure him away from Sally.

Sally and Thomas were terrific together. Most of the B&B fans loved them together, and they are waiting for the day that Bill faces the music for ripping Thomas away from Sally.

With Fode’s name tagged, the Bold and the Beautiful fans hope that means that Bill will face his lie about Caroline. It’s more than time for Thomas to learn the truth about Caroline’s made up disease.

The reality is Pierson probably is not returning to Bold and the Beautiful. Heather tagged him in the post to share her directing news. The script named Bill, Hope, Justin, Liam, and Steffy as the cast for that episode.

Time will tell if Pierson returns to the show. This episode will air in March.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.