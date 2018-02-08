Chicago Bulls’ Guard Justin Holiday Garnering Interest From Celtics, Timberwolves And Thunder

Interest in Chicago Bulls’ guard Justin Holiday is gaining some considerable steam as the NBA trade deadline is nearly here. The Sporting News is confirming that the Boston Celtics are among at least three teams have talked to the Bulls regarding Holiday. The other two teams are the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

If the Bulls trade Justin Holiday it will have to happen fairly quickly. Time is running out for NBA teams such as the Celtics, which want to position themselves for the future.

Justin Holiday is enjoying a career season during his second stint with the Chicago Bulls. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.4 points a game, while shooting over 35 percent from the three-point line. Justin Holiday would be an ideal fit for a team looking for scoring in their second unit.

In Justin Holiday, the Chicago Bulls have a guard on a bargain contract. He can be traded by the Bulls for a draft pick or kept for veteran leadership. Holiday does nothing to hurt Bulls either way.

The Chicago Bulls would not get true value if they are to trade Justin Holiday. That changes if a team is willing to relinquish a late first-round pick or a young player with a high ceiling.

Despite being linked to the Bulls and Justin Holiday, the Boston Celtics are not expected to offer a draft pick. However, the Celtics could be willing part ways with a young player who is glued to their bench.

The Chicago Bulls have continued to shop Justin Holiday and Robin Lopez, prior to the end of the NBA trade deadline. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

The Celtics, Timberwolves and Thunder are all likely looking to hold onto to their draft picks. The Celtics wants to retain draft capital for years to come. As for the Timberwolves and Thunder, an intriguing scenario could develop.

In a perfect world the Chicago Bulls would be able to package Justin Holiday, along with center Robin Lopez in a trade together. Doing so could get the Bulls a late first-round draft pick. The Celtics are set in their frontcourt. However, the Timberwolves and Thunder may ponder a combination trade as the final minutes wind down.

The Chicago Bulls have already made a couple of minor trades. Acquiring forward Noah Vonleh (courtesy of CBS Sports) from the Portland Trail Blazers could turn into the most significant trade the Bulls make prior to the deadline.

The trade for Noah Vonleh brings the Chicago Bulls to the salary cap floor. Prior to the swap taking place the Bulls had to add some salary. The Portland Trail Blazers was ironically one of the teams linked to Bulls’ Justin Holiday.