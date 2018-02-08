Trump’s Sudden Wind Exposure Prompts ‘Expert Opinions’ On What Gust Appeared To Reveal

Donald Trump has been analyzed from afar by the nation’s armchair experts since the day he stepped into the race for the Oval Office. The newest bit of analyzing is coming from a group of “real hairstylists” who are offering up their “expert opinions” on what the wind revealed beneath a flap of Trump’s hair, according to Newsweek.

Trump was making the journey up the stairs to Air Force One when a gust of wind coming off the stark tarmac lifted a good portion of his hair, much like a flap. It didn’t take long for this clip to catch the eye of one late-night comedian, who used the scene for a bit of a dig at Trump as well as a chance to entice a few laughs.

The wind gust caught Trump in an unflattering position, as seen in the video posted above in this article. The flap of hair that seems to dislodge in the wind gave way to “significant bald patches” on his scalp, reports Newsweek.

Trump, who seemingly always has every hair in place, became a victim of the wind leaving his coiffure looking, “disheveled.” Even Newsweek quipped that “once you see this footage, you’ll never be able to unsee it.”

Jimmy Kimmel got all he could out of the clip with his narration as the video played on the screen. As the audience was watching a clip, Kimmel reported that Trump was “headed to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend, and his hair tried to fly to Mar-a-Lago on its own.” Kimmel also said, “this is why Darth Vader had the good sense to wear a helmet.”

After the clip was seen by the masses, Kimmel offered up the “professional opinions” of actual hairstylists about what they just eyed under Trump’s flap of flying hair. The so-called “expert opinions” were more like one-liners, but this was a late-night venue, and people don’t tune in to hear something as boring as hair follicle 101.

According to Newsweek, the “experts opinions” are as follows.

Leandro said, “That’s a bad weave. He needs some closure or something.”

Sarah offered, “Ooh, someone did not glue that down tight enough.”

Deontae weighed in, “That needs to go. That looks like the behind of an ostrich.”

Wilbert simply said, “That looks like the backside of a dog.”

Kimmel wasn’t the only late-night comedian to share Trump’s windy experience with their audience. Seth Meyers also did a bit of taunting with his critique. According to Vanity Fair, Meyers added a new segment to his show called “Let’s Get Petty,” and this is when he offered up the clip of Trump’s wind-blown hair.

Watch: Donald Trump's Hair Flaps in the Wind, Revealing His Scalp, and Real Hairstylists Share Th… https://t.co/WekzEWxieS More disrespectful poison news comments from the fake news master, Newsweek organization! — Sergio Alonso (@Alonsouru) February 8, 2018

Meyers said that “this is one draft” that Trump couldn’t dodge seemingly talking to Trump. He also called the look of his rather barren patchy spots as “it looks like a mullet except no one showed up for the party in the back.” As you can see in the video and the pictures above, it was the back of Trump’s head that was exposed when the wind whipped up his hair.