Marvel Studios Debuts Epic Class Photo From Top Secret Shoot

Marvel Studios just released their class photo, to celebrate 10 years of the MCU. The secret photo shoot was hinted at in October 2017, which was teased at by several superhero stars. Fans have been waiting for the debut of the big photo, and four months later they finally have it.

The new photo was released on Marvel Studios Instagram page, and was subsequently shared by dozens of actors from the MCU. At first glance, the image looks like a bunch of ants piled up on a stage, with most of the faces unrecognizable. In order to truly appreciate the photo, fans will need to zoom in to get a look at their favorite stars from the MCU.

According to Deadline, the photo has over 80 major players from the MCU including actors, filmmakers, producers, and Marvel studio head, Kevin Feige.

The MCU began in 2008 with Iron Man, and was shortly followed by the often forgotten Incredible Hulk. Edward Norton portrayed Bruce Banner, and is noticeably absent in the photo. The film’s director, Louis Leterrier, does make an appearance however. Also missing from the photo is Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

The Guardians crew behind-the-scenes at the Marvel Studios 10 Year Anniversary Class Photo shoot… and then the Guardians crew photobombed by Tom Holland and Paul Rudd. #marvel #gotg #guardiansofthegalaxy #marvelstudios pic.twitter.com/7LJmEyCii8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2018

Since the photo is celebrating 10 years of the MCU, there are no actors from Marvel television series. There are actors in the photo who fans have not yet seen in a MCU movie, but will be by 2019.

In no particular order, the class photo includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland, Sean Gunn, Hannah John-Kamen, Zoe Saldana, Angela Bassett, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kurt Russell, Danai Gurira, William Hurt, Karen Gillan, Emily VanCamp, Tessa Thompson, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Michael Peña, Anthony Mackie, Evangeline Lilly, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Frank Grillo, Letitia Wright, Laurence Fishburne, Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Stan, Ty Simpkins, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Wong, Michael Rooker, Vin Diesel, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Goldblum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stan Lee, Scott Derrickson, Trinh Tran, Alan Taylor, Brad Winderbaum, Louis Leterrier, Jon Watts, Sarah Finn, James Gunn, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Joss Whedon, David Grant, Mitchell Bell, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jeffrey Ford, Peyton Reed, Jonathan Schwartz, Stephen Broussard, Ryan Coogler, Jeremy Latcham, Nate Moore, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Taika Waititi, Erik Carroll, Ryan Meinerding, and Craig Kyle.

A short clip documenting the photo shoot was shared as well today, with actors Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and Don Cheadle explaining what an incredible experience the shoot was. Check out the whole video below.