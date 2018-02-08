Kyle Richards Now Calls Her Crying On ‘Real Housewives’ Stupid After Reflecting On Friendship

Kyle Richards has tried for years to prove herself to Lisa Vanderpump that she’s a great friend to her. Throughout the years while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, their friendship hasn’t always been in balance. Lisa wants Kyle to stick up for her, while Kyle wants Lisa to acknowledge that they are friends. During Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle was shocked when Lisa walked out of a dinner she was supposed to have with Kyle and Dorit Kemsley. Dorit and Kyle tried to work out an issue, but when Lisa didn’t get the response she was hoping for when she shared the news about her lawsuit, she walked out of the dinner.

Vanderpump had been sued in regards to her husband, as a woman claimed she was assaulted by Ken. But the lawsuit was dropped and it was something Lisa was thankful for. She had hoped her friends would have the same reaction, but when they didn’t, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be there. According to a new Bravo report, Kyle Richards is now revealing that she felt it was immature for Lisa to walk out of their dinner. She was also shocked that Lisa couldn’t handle that she and Dorit had a moment.

“From her comment, ‘I’m going home to my husband who wants to spend time with me, which clearly you two don’t,’ it was clear that she was upset that Dorit and I were having a moment. As Lisa drove off, Dorit and I were dumbfounded. Our jaws literally dropped. What grade are we in? It was stupid that I cried and it was stupid that Lisa left,” Kyle Richards explained in her Bravo blog.

Erika Girardi later made a comment that Lisa, Kyle, and Dorit were all desperate for friendships. And the events that unfolded seemed to be dramatic compared to other issues. Even Richards appeared shocked that things continued beyond the dinner. When the ladies went to Teddi Mellencamp’s beach house, Kyle started crying because she was upset about what had happened. She wanted an apology from Lisa and she ended up getting what she wanted. Even though Richards got what she wanted, their friendship may not be as close as it was before. Kyle may question why Lisa walked out and wonder whether she can rely on Lisa to be there if she speaks to another friend at a dinner.

Kyle Richards has previously called Lisa Vanderpump a calculated friend, who can’t always be figured out. Brandi Glanville has made similar accusations. However, Kyle remains friends with Vanderpump despite these comments.