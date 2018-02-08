WWE News: Ronda Rousey Contract Information Revealed In WWE Conference Call

The WWE officially introduced Ronda Rousey as the newest member of the company at the Royal Rumble and in their investor’s conference call on Thursday, the company revealed what fans could expect from the former UFC Champion. When the word broke that Rousey signed a WWE contract, many fans wondered what the deal would entail, especially since Rousey immediately left the WWE to go back and finish shooting a movie in South America and won’t be back until the end of February. The idea of a Brock Lesnar-styled part-time deal arose, but Triple H put a halt to those rumors in the conference call.

What Does Ronda Rousey’s Contract Look Like?

According to Triple H in the conference call (via 411mania), Ronda Rousey will not be a part-time star like Brock Lesnar or an “ambassador” like Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. While Triple H admitted they are still finalizing the deal, he said that the WWE would be the priority for Rousey over her other endeavors.

Triple H also said that the WWE would have a first look deal on everything Ronda Rousey does outside of wrestling. According to Triple H, Rousey made it clear that she wants to be in the DNA of the WWE and make professional wrestling her life now.

This declaration is a big deal because Triple H knows more about what Ronda Rousey wants than anyone. According to Vince McMahon on the conference call, it was Triple H and Stephanie McMahon who closed the deal and signed Rousey to the WWE, and it was all about pushing the women’s revolution within the company.

Jae C. Hong / AP Images

What Is Next For Ronda Rousey?

Vince McMahon admitted in the WWE conference call that Ronda Rousey fits in with what the company is trying to accomplish right now with the women wrestlers. According to Stephanie McMahon, the women have become revenue drivers and main event performers, and they both see Rousey fitting in there.

According to the McMahon’s, the women’s appearances on WWE television have resulted in some of the highest rated segments lately. They also pointed out the uptick in social media response to the women of the WWE.

Vince McMahon also pointed out that advertisers and media partners have been interested in the continued promotion of the women’s movement in the WWE. According to Triple H, the popularity of the women lately is what caused Ronda Rousey to want to join the WWE, and there might be more names to come.