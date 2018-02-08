Sheree Whitfield On Relationship With Ex-Husband, Bob Whitfield, Now That She’s Dating Tyrone Gilliams

On the current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers have watched, or more accurately heard, Sheree Whitfield in a relationship with Tyrone Gilliams. Several episodes ago, Sheree revealed that she was dating Tyrone, despite the fact that he’s a man in federal prison with several more years to serve. She revealed she and Tyrone began dating before he began his prison sentence and had no idea that he was going to go away. Following a brief period of no contact, they resumed their relationship after he called her one day from prison. Despite the skepticism of some of the other housewives — particularly NeNe Leakes, who called Tyrone a “con man” — Sheree has continued to proclaim that Tyrone’s her soul mate and she’ll wait for him to be released from prison.

While Tyrone is Sheree’s current love interest, on previous seasons, it was her ex-husband, Bob Whitfield, who was pursuing Sheree’s heart. Now that Sheree has really closed the door on Bob and is in a relationship with Tyrone, how is her relationship with Bob?

In a video interview with Bravo posted on its website, Sheree admitted that her current relationship with Bob has deteriorated since last season, when they got along as friends enough that they hung out socially. Sheree admitted that she now doesn’t think that Bob is “a very pleasant person.” Yet Sheree did point out that he’s a good father.

“It’s not been the best, so I try to, you know, pull back and just, we co-exist. We see each other at the games, our son, his basketball games. But [shakes head] it’s pretty much nothing. I mean we love our kids. You know I don’t wanna, I just wish…Yeah, he’s just not a very pleasant person.”

While Bob Whitfield is out the door, Tyrone Gilliams is definitely in. In another video with Bravo, Sheree Whitfield said that she could see herself marrying Tyrone when he’s out of prison. Apparently, Sheree’s first marriage to Bob didn’t sour her feelings on marriage itself.

“I love the institution of marriage, a lot, a lot, and I really feel like Tyrone may be the one. I know this man, I trust this man. I can talk to him about anything. He respects me, he loves me unconditionally, and me with him, I just feel like he’s my best friend. I feel like he’s my soul mate. And what we have, these feelings, weren’t just built on a physical relationship. We’ve gotten to know each other on a more emotionally and mental level.”

On previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a major storyline was Bob trying to convince Sheree to give their relationship another shot and Sheree responding with hesitation. Sheree, pointing out how bad their marriage was and how contentious their divorce was, repeatedly said that Bob really had to show her that he changed before she gave him another shot.

However, late last season, things between the two broke down after Bob, in front of Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore, joked about how he physically abused Sheree during their marriage. Sheree, who had kept her abuse a secret from even her children, finally admitted that Bob was physically and verbally abusive toward her. Seeing that Bob still refused to take responsibility for what he did and really wasn’t ready to change, Sheree realized that Bob didn’t deserve a second chance.

In her Bravo interview videos, Sheree Whitfield didn’t reveal what Bob Whitfield thinks of her now dating Tyrone Gilliams. Yet, Bob himself has spoken out about his ex’s new relationship. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bob recently answered a tweet from a viewer asking him what he thought about Sheree dating a felon.