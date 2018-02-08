‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of Feb 12-16: Wyatt Sees Katie Kissing Thorne – Liam And Steffy Bond

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, February 12 through Friday, February 16 reveal that someone’s caught cheating, a woman defends her turf, and a split couple has a moment of closeness, despite the odds against their reunion. Valentine’s Day brings romance, and a surprising guest star enjoys a three-day cameo as part of an important storyline next week. Here’s what you can expect next week on B&B.

Katie Love Triangle Launches

The wedding and reception offered a moment of romance for Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom). The initial scoop is that Ingo’s recast was intended to romance Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), but once the ex-GH actor started working on the CBS soap, showrunner Brad Bell decided he’d be a better fit for a love triangle with Katie than Brooke.

B&B spoilers reveal that Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) saying he and Katie had a casual, no-strings-attached romance left it open for her to consider Thorne as a romantic lead. Thorne kisses Katie, and Wyatt happens to witness the lip lock. Wyatt is stunned and might wonder whether Katie refused his request to come to the wedding with her because she wanted to be there with Thorne.

Kissing Conundrum Causes Breakup?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central promise that Wyatt is stunned by the kiss, and one spoiler says an unexpected breakup leaves lovers in distress. That spoiler seems destined for Watie, but then Wyatt makes a bold suggestion to Katie after seeing her kissing Thorne. Will Wyatt break things off with Katie or suggest that she can date them both and hopes to win her?

.watieTrueLove @THEEdarinbrooks @IngoRademacher oh come on! She’s not cheating! Wyatt and Katie have an open relationship! ???? — Heather Tom (@BBheathertom) February 6, 2018

Bold spoilers from SheKnows Soaps for next week promise Katie and Wyatt’s relationship “hits a roadblock,” and it’s Thorne that’s the problem. After Wyatt’s reaction to the kiss, Thorne realizes that her former stepson is her secret lover and knows why she was hiding the romance. Thorne won’t back down and wants to fight to be the one Katie chooses so the games will soon begin!

Steffy And Hope Face Off Over Liam

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s soap magazines promise that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) chat about Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Hope offers her opinion on each of their respective histories with Liam and Steffy is shocked by Hope’s critical assessment. Steffy demands to know from Hope whether she plans to pursue Liam.

For now, B&B spoilers indicate that Hope only wants what is best for Liam and hates to see them hurting, especially with Steffy pregnant, even though Hope thinks the cheating was disgusting. Hope agrees to deliver a Valentine’s Day gift to Liam on Steffy’s behalf. Hope delivers the present but advocating for Steffy is another matter since Hope is clearly Team Liam in this situation.

Romance And Possible Gender Reveal

As V-Day approaches, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) bask in joy after their umpteenth wedding. Perhaps this time it will stick. On Thursday, Friday, and Monday, Riverdale actress Robin Givens shows up as Dr. Phillips, who is Steffy’s OB/GYN. Liam goes with Steffy to the ultrasound appointment, and they might find out new info.

There are rumors that the baby’s gender will be revealed because little Ford Clifton, Scott’s son, was spotted back at the CBS B&B studios doing more scenes. Set sources say that Ford will once again feature in flash-forward scenes of Steffy imagining her life reunited with Liam and raising their son together as a happy family. Liam’s warm reaction to the appointment encourages Steffy.

However, Bold spoilers tease that Steffy shouldn’t get too excited just because Liam has a warm and fuzzy moment with her at the baby doc appointment. Sure Liam’s thrilled that he’s finally going to be a father, but once the moment is done, he’s back to thinking about her in bed with his dad, Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and the moment is lost. Leffy has a long road ahead of them.

Catch up now on the latest Bold scoop on Ridge’s plan to punish Bill, the mystery of Ashleigh Brewer’s fate at the soap since she hasn’t confirmed her exit and is still in LA working, and see what to expect from the show for the rest of February sweeps. Watch CBS every day for new B&B episodes, and check back often for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.