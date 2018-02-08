Meghan King Edmonds Isn’t Going To Miss The ‘Meanness’ On ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Meghan King Edmonds is happily moving on from her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County after three seasons.

In a new interview, the expectant mother of twins spoke out about leaving the Bravo TV series behind as she and husband Jim prepare to relocate their family from Southern California to St. Louis, Missouri.

“I don’t enjoy the meanness that inherently comes with being a part of the cast. I despise mean people,” Edmonds explained to Life & Style magazine, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on February 8.

According to Edmonds, she planned to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 13 up until the end of thee Season 12 reunion. However, she didn’t make any rash decisions, and at the encouragement of her husband, she sat on her decision for about one month before officially announcing her exit.

Edmonds also said that she met with a friend, psychic Mystic Michaela, who informed her that her decision to leave or stay with Bravo TV was completely up to her. As Edmonds explained, Mystic Michaela told her there were “life outcomes” with either decision she made.

Although there are at least a couple of women who Edmonds won’t miss, she did say that she’s going to have a hard time not seeing her former co-stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador on a regular basis. That said, she hopes that the end of her reality career doesn’t also mean the end of her friendships with the women.

“I think we will always keep in touch,” she assured.

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Jan 3, 2018 at 11:06am PST

In a blog post at the end of last month, Meghan King Edmonds confirmed that she and her husband would be leaving Orange County as they prepared for the upcoming birth of their twin boys. As she explained, she and Jim, who also share a 1-year-old daughter, Aspen King Edmonds, hope to spend more time with his two young children from previous marriage to Allison Raski, Landon and Sutton, in St. Louis.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Season 13.