Sonja Morgan Launches New Flat Shoe Line To Represent Upper East Side Lifestyle

Sonja Morgan has worked on her international lifestyle brand for years, and while her Real Housewives of New York co-stars thought she was all talk and no action, Morgan ended up having a fashion show to launch her clothing. Sonja also gave the cameras behind-the-scenes access to her branding team. It sounds like Morgan is ready to launch a brand new product, and she has a perfect idea. Morgan has launched a shoe line, and she’s designing flat shoes that work perfectly for running errands on the Upper East Side.

The shoes, which will be available via the French Sole website, will be available in the Fall of 2018. The shoes, which look like comfortable slip-ons, can be worn as indoor loafers as well. According to a new Bravo report, Sonja Morgan is the perfect model for these shoes, as they look comfortable and classy with a pair of tight jeans and a loosely-fitted button-down shirt. Like Morgan, people can also give the look some class by wearing some cream-colored pearls. The work on the shoe line may be featured on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York, which is expected to air around May of this year.

“I’ve always lived on the Upper East Side and French Sole is an Upper East Side brand,” Sonja has revealed about her new shoe line. “I walk everywhere and of course I pass by the store and drop in. It’s just something that I do — it’s a part of my life and I try on shoes. And my daughter has worn them since she was 9 years old.”

Last year, Sonja didn’t share much about her business on the show. Instead, the focus was on her relationships, as she found herself dating two men at the same time. While one man moved into her home, she wondered whether the second man was marriage material. It sounds like Morgan has made her decision in her man, so she can focus on her business relationships and products. For years, Morgan wanted a big lifestyle brand, and she wanted the brand to have an international reach. It’s possible that she’s able to do this with the shoes, as the products can easily be shipped to other countries.

Sonja Morgan is currently filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York, and it sounds like this upcoming season may be one of Morgan’s best seasons yet. With a love life and a thriving business, it sounds like Sonja’s life can’t get any better.