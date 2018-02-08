‘General Hospital’ Spoilers & Casting News: Andre Fills In The Blanks, Plus New Doc Arrives In Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the soap opera is about to welcome new cast members to Port Charles. Most GH viewers already knew that Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) would make his comeback at some stage. He is the only solid lead that Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller) have regarding the mind-mapping operation that gave Drew all of Jason’s memories. Andre was sentenced and is currently serving time in Pentonville.

However, General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Anna will be visiting Andre on Thursday, February 15 for various reasons. One of the reasons will be because she suspects that Henrik could be her son with Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), and she hopes to find him before Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason do. Andre will obviously tell Anna that he told the police everything he knows, but General Hospital spoilers state that Anna could help jog Andre’s memory by feeding him some key information.

The Inquisitr, on the other hand, teases that Andre will be back to help Drew regain his memory. If Andre performed this groundbreaking surgery on Drew to implant Jason’s memories in his, he could be Drew’s only hope for a successful memory transplant once again. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Sam (Kelly Monaco) will have mixed feelings about her husband regaining his own memory, while his brother, Jason, will encourage him to take the plunge and recover his memories.

The missing money is the least of Mike's problems, West Coast. Will Sonny be able to make sense of the situation? A brand-new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/U8ZTWgozms — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 6, 2018

Other General Hospital casting news reveals that a new doctor will be making his way to Port Charles. Spoilers indicate that the doctor will have a storyline spanning two or three months. GH fans already suspect that Sonny’s dad Mike (Max Gail) may have a condition such as Alzheimer’s, and the incoming doctor may specialize in this field. Other possibilities for this story arc may include someone falling ill or even the mind-mapping saga pertaining to Drew and Jason.

Watch out for Anna’s daughter Robin (Kimberly McCullough), who will be returning during the week of February 12-16. General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that she and old-flame Jason will share some tender moments when they see each other again. Another interesting role that has been cast is a police officer who will only appear in one episode. However, GH news states that this particular role may be resumed at a later stage.

It seems as if there will be some familiar faces as well as fresh ones in the weeks ahead on General Hospital. Keep checking back as we keep you up to date on all the latest spoilers, casting news, and promos.