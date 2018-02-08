Bethenny Frankel Has The Perfect Reply To A Viewer Who Didn’t Like Her Dirty Humor On ‘Bethenny And Fredrik’

Bethenny Frankel is known for her dirty humor, her outspoken personality and her ability to brush things off when she hears something negative about herself. The Real Housewives of New York star isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind and she has shared her life with the world for years. Frankel has also been open about her divorce, her sex life, and joking about sexual organs. While most viewers expect this from her, others appear to be tired of the same jokes. When Bethenny returned to Bravo this week on her new show with Fredrik Eklund, Frankel met up with Carole Radziwill in one scene.

In the scene, Bethenny and Carole started talking about her dating life and they ended up talking about sexual activity. While Bethenny joked about the discussion, it sounds like Frankel’s followers on Twitter were not all that impressed with her comments. However, it sounds like Frankel doesn’t care about what people are saying. When one person wrote that she was growing tired of Frankel’s comments, she had an interesting response. According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now telling people not to watch the show if they can’t handle her dirty humor. As it turns out, she isn’t slowing down.

What were we thinking? #BethennyAndFredrik A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Feb 7, 2018 at 12:13pm PST

“It was sad to see that as a confident business women/entertainer your attempt to be ‘funny’ had to be talking about b**w jobs on the show. i get it – ‘ur funny/that’s who you are deal with it’ – but meh – boring subject. find something else to ‘try to be funny about,'” one viewer wrote to Bethenny after watching Bethenny And Fredrik, to which Frankel replied, “Yeah this show isn’t for you. Maybe Kyle Richards can tell you when a Little House on the Prairie rerun is airing.”

It sounds like Bethenny is handling the situation with humor, as she doesn’t care what people say about her. Frankel doesn’t care that some people don’t like her humor. Bravo executives clearly like what they see, so she may do what they like rather than listen to what her social media followers like to see. It’s interesting that people are telling her what they don’t like, especially since Bethenny Frankel has been on Bravo for years and hasn’t changed one bit. She’s still outspoken and she tends to cross the line when she’s talking to her co-stars. This is why fans adore her and her quick-witted comebacks are what makes her memorable.

Bethenny Frankel is currently on Bethenny And Fredrik, but she will return to The Real Housewives of New York later this spring. The Bravo star continues to pursue opportunities to grow her empire.