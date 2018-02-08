Miley Cyrus Hits Beach With Shirtless Liam Hemsworth In Malibu

Miley Cyrus hit the beach with a shirtless Liam Hemsworth on Wednesday. The pair were photographed spending some down time in Malibu where Hemsworth surfed the waves.

Just Jared reports that the couple were spotted as they left the beach after Liam’s surf session. Miley appeared makeup-free and wore a long-sleeved gray sweater while carrying coats near their SUV. Liam had on a bright red and yellow beach towel before drying off to get in the vehicle.

The 25-year-old songstress didn’t wear a bikini this time around. Temperatures may have been a bit cooler for her in Malibu, unlike Byron Bay in Australia where she was donning several bikinis during her New Year’s vacation with her fiance. Cyrus and The Hunger Games star were the subject of intense rumors that they secretly got married while Down Under. Several reports were debunked that they had a private wedding ceremony after an unidentified source told an Australian tabloid that’s what happened. Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, also got tongues wagging when he said the two weren’t officially married. On top of all that, the rings both wear on their left hands appear to be wedding bands, but in reality they’re promise rings.

A source told Us Weekly magazine that had Cyrus married Hemsworth in Australia, she would’ve told people. It wouldn’t be like her to hide something so big without at least confiding in a few friends following the wedding. Another source told the magazine that since the pair consider themselves already married, they aren’t in a rush to have a wedding.

Miley has had a busy few weeks after appearing at the Grammy Awards and performing alongside Elton John. She also gave a performance of “Landslide” to honor Fleetwood Mac after being named MusiCares Person of the Year at the annual Recording Academy gala.

Liam Hemsworth, who just turned 28, met Miley Cyrus in 2009 on the set of The Last Song. They got engaged in 2012 but broke up in 2013. They rekindled their romance a few years later and got engaged again in 2016. Now awaits their actual wedding. As private as the two tend to be about their romance, it may not be disclosed publicly right away.