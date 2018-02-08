‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tripp & Ciara Kidnapped, Fall In Love While Trapped

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that two of NBC soap opera’s youngest characters will soon find themselves in a very dangerous situation. Tripp Dalton and Ciara Brady are reportedly set to be kidnapped as apart of the February sweeps storylines.

According to a February 8 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Ciara and Tripp will go missing, and the drama will be at an all-time high. It seems that the reason behind the kidnapping could have something to do with the murder plot against Tripp’s father, Steve Johnson (Steven Nichols). Someone wants Steve dead, and they’ve been using John Black to do it. As Days of Our Lives fans have seen, John has been shockingly poisoning Steve, which has been causing some very dangerous health problems for the fan-favorite character.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Steve’s health will continue to deteriorate and that he’ll end up in the hospital. While in the hospital, someone will attack Steve and try to finish the job that John couldn’t. However, Steve will fight the assailant off, and that could lead to the people trying to kill him to kidnap his son. Unfortunately, it looks like Ciara will be caught in the crossfire and she will be taken as well.

The report reveals that Ciara and Tripp will be imprisoned together, and the time in isolation could lead to some very big developments in their relationship. It seems possible that Days of Our Lives viewers will see Ciara and Tripp fall in love during the stressful time. Currently, the two have grown to be friends, as Tripp doesn’t seem to mind putting Ciara in her place when she becomes irrational or stubborn. However, Tripp has been in love with Claire for months.

Although Claire doesn’t seem interested in a romantic relationship with Tripp due to her love for Theo Carver, things are different now. Theo is halfway around the world, and seeing her friend Tripp fall for her rival Ciara could push Claire over the edge. Claire may come to find that she does actually have feelings to Tripp, and Days of Our Lives fans may see Claire and Ciara involved in a catfight over a guy yet again.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.