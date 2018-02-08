Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Thomas Reveals If He Wants To Be Traded

Cleveland Cavaliers fans were thrilled to see the team win with an overtime buzzer-beating shot by LeBron James against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. However, the Cavs still have a lot of problems, and as the trade deadline approaches, it seems that all eyes are on the team.

According to a February 8 report by Cleveland.com, Isaiah Thomas was asked in the locker room after the game if he would want to be traded after his rocky start with the team and the drama that has ensued in the last month. While there have been a ton of trade rumors surrounding Thomas, who celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday, he says things haven’t gone “as planned” for him in Cleveland, but he doesn’t want to be traded.

Isaiah Thomas joked that he’s “tired of being traded” and that he just wants to play where he is wanted. Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers fans are torn when it comes to what they want the team to do. Of course, improving their defense is a priority, but some fans are also calling for the former Boston Celtic to be traded before Thursday’s deadline. Many fans will remember that Thomas is still recovering from a devastating hip injury, which kept him off the court for seven months. Isaiah has revealed that he’s still not 100 percent, but that he’s working on it.

“I’m tired of being traded. That’s not a good thing, but, I just want to be where I’m wanted. I like it here. It hasn’t been as planned, but I definitely want to be here. We definitely have a real chance to win an NBA championship and I want to be a part of that.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors that Dan Gilbert is preparing for LeBron James to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers next year are soaring. Gilbert allegedly “doesn’t care” if LeBron leaves because the team has already won a championship. Fans went wild on social media after the report surfaced, calling for Dan Gilbert to check his ego and do what is best for the team, which many believe is doing everything possible to keep James in Cleveland after this season.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are allegedly considering trading nearly everyone on their roster, including Iman Shumpert, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith, and Jae Crowder. Others mentioned in the trade rumors with Isaiah Thomas also include Kevin Love.