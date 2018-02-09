Meghan Markle ‘Poo’ Hat Style Scandal Just Got Topped By Kate Middleton’s Furry Fashion Controversy

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been in an unofficial battle for Best Royal Fashion, with Prince Harry’s future wife sparking style trends with her trendy choices and Kate already known for causing designer fashions to sell out in a day. As the Inquisitr reported, “jealous” Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s future wife reportedly have taken their style showdown to the next level in an alleged fashion feud.

But even royalty has an occasional misstep. And that’s what happened when Middleton chose to wear a furry fashion that caused an instant backlash, reported MSN.

Princess Kate’s Fur Fashion Faux Pas

Kate faced slams when she chose a fur hat to wear during part of her royal tour of Scandinavia with Prince William. The Eugenia Kim beanie, which Middleton sported throughout a visit to a hockey team in Stockholm, Sweden, is created with the use of real fur.

“When the Internet tracked down [Kate Middleton’s] exact cold-weather outfit credits, many were dismayed to uncover that the beanie Middleton was wearing — the Rain Wool Hand-Knit Beanie in Charcoal — is typically made with real fox fur.”

Kate received somewhat of a defense from Kensington Palace, which claimed that Middleton’s hand-knit beanie was crafted from fake fur. The maker, Eugenia Kim, would not comment, adding to the furry controversy.

Twitter In Tizzy Over Tiny Hat

Although the fur element of Kate’s beanie hat was small in size, it proved mighty when it came to the controversy. One angry Twitter user accused Kensington Palace of lying about the fake fur.

“Kate Middleton was pictured in Stockholm in what appeared to be a Harvey Nichols hat with a bobble with 100% arctic fox fur. KP now SAYS the bobble was faux fur, BUT…it appears Kensington Palace lied.”

But some thought Middleton’s hat was charming. Pure Wow pointed out that royal folks are just like other humans in having cold ears in the winter that require a “chic, pom-pom beanie.”

Others attempted to defend Middleton, urging those arguing about the fur to leave Kate alone.

“It’s her choice to wear what she wants, nervy a*s people!! You all gonna drive her mad, just like Diana,” complained one Middleton fan.

Eugenia Kim’s product page for Kate’s beanie favorite describes the style as “hand-knit…with metal yarn & gray fox pom.” However, there is also a note that advises customers about an option to request a made-to-order “faux-fur pom.”

Middleton is known for her fondness for hats. While she awaits the birth of her third child, Kate has been seen wearing a variety of toppers, including an alpaca fur hat by Lacorine in Oslo. That hat is described as “derived from natural herd loss in the bitter Peruvian winters and handmade using Fair Trade principles.”

Meghan Markle’s ‘Poo’ Hat Versus Kate Middleton’s Fur

Middleton may find some comfort in the fact that when it comes to hat style brouhahas, her future sister-in-law Meghan Markle has also suffered in the court of fashionable public opinion.

Metro pointed out that Meghan’s hat appeared similar to the poo emoji. Comedian David Baddiel wrote on Twitter that he credited one of his children for seeing the similarities.

“One of my children has suggested to me that Meghan’s hat looks somewhat like a certain slightly rude emoji.”

Others admired Markle while agreeing that her fashion topper didn’t quite do her justice.

“Meghan Markle is a beautiful human, but that is a poop hat,” wrote one fan.

As the Inquisitr reported, Meghan and Kate Middleton reportedly have been involved in a feud that began even before Prince Harry proposed. The occasion on which Markle showed up in the hat that sparked the “poo” controversy turned into a style showdown. Thanks to Kate’s stunningly expensive ($3,563.58) coat by Miu Miu, Middleton was thought to have trumped Meghan on that occasion.

However, based on Middleton’s recent real-or-fake fur hat scandal, it appears that the ultimate decision as to who wore it better has yet to be made.