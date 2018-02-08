‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Release Date Later Than Expected And Going Past ‘Breaking Bad’

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul producer Thomas Schnauz confirmed that production for Episode 1 of Better Call Saul is underway last month; however, the release date for the highly anticipated season will be much later than usual for the AMC hit series.

Better Call Saul was renewed for Season 4 several weeks after the third season ended. While AMC is yet to announce an official release date, Season 4 of Better Call Saul is expected to return in August 2018, according to the AMC Twitter account.

While some sources suggest that the upcoming season could premiere in September, the Better Call Saul Twitter account reiterated AMC’s August release date when responding to a fan.

In an interview with Screen Rant, co-creator Vince Gilligan strongly implies that Better Call Saul will further explore Saul Goodman’s life after the events of Breaking Bad. Throughout the first three seasons, there have been black/white scenes of Saul under his new identity Gene where he is the manager of a Cinnabon.

Gilligan stated that is it likely that fans will see Gene in the beginning of Season 4 and possibly in other episodes.

Better Call Saul Season 3 spoilers below.

Fans speculated what the catalyst would be to transition an innocent Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman and it seemed like the question was answered in the finale.

Jimmy’s brother Chuck McGill committed suicide in a heart-wrenching final scene. Michael McKean, the actor who plays Chuck, confirmed that his character died at the scene and will not be returning.

Your #BetterCallSaul update for Jan 19, 2018. Production on my first ep of Season 4 has begun! A #BrBa10 reunion with kickass director Michelle @MMMacLaren! pic.twitter.com/kUvu9FBfJn — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) January 19, 2018

Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy/Saul, confirmed that his character is transitioning to the alter ego we know in Breaking Bad in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Odenkirk tells the publication that is already missing Jimmy McGill as he personally dislikes the man his character becomes in Saul.

The fourth season will have a darker theme as Jimmy deals with the death of his brother. While Giancarlo Esposito returned as Gus Fring, no other major crossover has been announced. Gilligan stated that Better Call Saul will come closer to Breaking Bad; therefore, some more crossover characters can be expected.

Better Call Saul Season 4 will premiere on AMC in August 2017.