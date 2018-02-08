Kelly Rowland Rocks Natural Curls And Daisy Dukes In Australia

Kelly Rowland wore her hair natural and sported a pair of Daisy Dukes during an outing in Australia earlier this week. The 36-year-old singer is currently in Sydney gearing up for contestants to audition on The Voice Australia.

Rowland was photographed wearing 70s-inspired Daisy Duke shorts with a paisley-print shirt she wore unbuttoned with a white bikini top underneath. A video below, posted by Celebrity News on YouTube, shows the Destiny’s Child songstress with her hair’s natural curls and outfit that went with a pair of Adidas Ace sneakers. The look was accessorized with multiple necklaces and aviator sunglasses.

As Essence reports, the public is used to seeing Kelly Rowland wearing her hair in sleek styles and that protecting her hair with braids and weaves has given it volume and body. Avoiding too much heat in the hair delivers some healthy results.

A photo from Kelly’s Instagram page in this article shows a sampling of her natural curls, though it’s a bit more styled in the image.

The Daily Mail reports that Rowland also donned a stylish ensemble recently while in Bondi’s Icebergs in a two-piece yellow outfit that showed off her toned abs. It was a form-fitting ribbed crop top matched with flared 70s-inspired pants. She wore a pair of tall black heels with the look and had her hair natural, but she pulled the upper part up into bun atop her head.

Rowland will be appearing as a judge on Australia’s version of The Voice during Season 7 alongside Delta Goodrem, Boy George, and Joe Jonas, who’s replacing Seal. Her fans agree that she’s looking really good!

The “Dilemma” singer told Well and Good in February 2017 that part of her fitness routine involves meditation for three minutes. She explained that so much happens to you in one day that it prepares you for anything. She relies on trainers, David and Marcie Washington; David tightens up her body and Marcie stretches it out. Rowland says it’s a HIIT workout and that she feels “better and more centered” from doing it. Other physical activities Kelly likes to do is track and field, along with her favorite — SoulCycle. Eating healthy and using sunscreen are also attributed to Kelly Rowland’s amazing look.