Designer Roland Mouret is a longtime friend of Meghan Markle and a possible candidate in the run to make the wedding gown for the royal wedding of Markle and Prince Harry. Meghan Markle is a woman who knows what she likes and knows what looks good on her body. But getting a confession out of Roland Mouret about the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle Has Been Close Friends For Years With Designer Roland Mouret

The New York Post says that designer Roland Mouret and Meghan Markle are close friends. When asked if he is the wedding dress designer for Meghan Markle, Mouret gave a hint which makes it sound like he is at least in the running to create a dress for the big royal event.

“Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her. I’ve already said too much.”

But while Roland Mouret is staying mum on designing a gown for Meghan Markle, he is willing to talk about dressing a friend of Markle and Prince Harry, Michelle Obama. Mouret says that he was pleased to see his trousers on Obama.

“To be honest, I never dressed her during her time as the first lady, so it was such an amazing surprise for me to see her in the trousers — she carried them amazingly with that top. She has an effortless attitude that I really love.”

Bookmakers Are Taking Bets About The Dress Markle Will Wear And Roland Mouret Is In Second

The Belfast Telegraph says that wedding plans are underway and Meghan Markle is getting some help from her stylist friend, Jessica Mulroney (who happens to own a bridal shop in Toronto) who is also likely to be a bridesmaid. Mulroney is said to be aiding Markle in making the final decision about choosing a wedding dress.

The Belfast Telegraph says that bookmaking services are taking bets on who will create the wedding dress Markle will wear to marry Prince Harry.

“Bookmakers Paddy Power have one of the Queen’s favorite designers Stewart Parvin at evens to create the wedding dress, followed by Roland Mouret at 2-1, Erdem at 6-1 and Victoria Beckham at 7-1.”

Vogue Thinks Roland Mouret Might Design A Dress For Markle, But A British Designer Is Conventional

Vogue says the decision about who will design the dress Meghan Markle will wear to marry Prince Harry, but it’s a closely guarded secret. Vogue believes that since Markle is marrying into British royalty, it seems de rigueur that she wear a wedding dress by a British designer, but Markle isn’t known for following a strict protocol.

If Vogue was taking bets, they think that Roland Mouret is still a possibility, but they feel comfortable in saying that Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, who designed wedding dresses for Princess Diana and Kate Middleton is not going to happen.

“We’d cheer for a lesser-known London designer, like Erdem or Emilia Wickstead. But a few sources are already insisting that Markle chose Ralph & Russo, the British couture house behind the (somewhat scandalous) gown she wore in her official engagement photos.”

Vogue experts say that they think that Meghan Markle will likely work with a designer who will collaborate, and not necessarily a conventional wedding dress designer.