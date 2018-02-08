‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska’s Father Calls Her Life ‘Boring As F—‘

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska hasn’t been the most controversial star of the show, but viewers have loved watching her grow into a woman and seeing her life completely change after meeting her husband, Cole DeBoer. Now, Chelsea’s father, Randy Houska, is speaking out about her “boring” life.

This week, Chelsea Houska tweeted that she had planned to make her family a nice meal of meatloaf, which happens to be a favorite for her daughter Aubree and her husband Cole, but as the meal was done, she dropped the entire pan of food on the floor. Houska says that ruining her “world famous meatloaf” was just “one of those days,” and fans sympathized.

However, Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy, who has become a favorite among Teen Mom 2 fans, trolled his daughter online by revealing that her life and meatloaf story was “boring as f—.” While some twitter users may have believed the comment to be rude or shocking, it seems that Randy was completely joking with his daughter.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Chelsea Houska is often called the “boring” mother on the show. When Chelsea first began her reality TV career she was a single mother who was battling her nonchalant baby daddy, Adam Lind, to be a more involved father. She and Adam’s relationship was also constantly on and off. Finally, Chelsea’s life changed when she stopped her toxic relationship with Adam. Eventually, Houska met Cole DeBoer at a gas station and the rest is history.

I was pumped to make Aubree and Coles favorite dinner tonight (my world famous meatloaf) ……….and I dropped it/splattered it on the floor as I took it out of the oven. It’s been one of those days???? — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) February 8, 2018

Chelsea and Cole hit it off and began dating. Later DeBoer was introduced to Houska’s daughter, Aubree, and he fell in love. Cole eventually moved in with Chelsea and Aubree and the three became a family. DeBoer later popped the question to Houska, who accepted his proposal, and soon after the couple learned they were expecting their first child together. The pair married and a few months later welcomed their son, Watson Cole DeBoer.

Watson’s first birthday party! ???????? A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 21, 2018 at 12:43pm PST

Since Chelsea Houska seemingly got her fairy tale ending, some Teen Mom 2 critics have spoken out about her life being a bit on the boring side. MTV even added a fifth cast member, Briana DeJesus to spice things up on the show. Randy Houska is now poking fun at the fact that his daughter doesn’t have relationship drama, shocking pregnancies, drug problems, or any of the other scandalous issues that some of the other stars of the show deal with.

Fans can watch Chelsea Houska’s “boring” life when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV later this year.