‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer And Jeremy Calvert Get Flirty On Instagram

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert parted ways over two years ago but is the couple considering a reunion in 2018?

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 stars have been extremely flirtatious with one another on Instagram recently, which has many of their fans and followers wondering if the could be on the verge of getting back together.

On February 7, In Touch Weekly magazine shared a report, revealing that Messer and Calvert, who share 4-year-old daughter Adalynn, were recently seen together on one of her Instagram stories. In the clip, Messer appeared to be sitting across from Calvert during a meal and filming him as he smiled. Then, when Calvert began to laugh, his regular smile was covered by a filter of a much larger smirk.

Along with the clip, Messer included several smiling emojis.

As In Touch Weekly magazine explained, Messer’s clip confirmed that the exes can still have fun with one another and enjoy each other’s company. That said, a reunion hasn’t yet been confirmed and Calvert still his a job that keeps him out of town for weeks at a time.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Jeremy Calvert’s job was a point of contention in his marriage to Leah Messer years ago.

Messer and Calvert got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child together one year later. Then, in late 2014, amid allegations of drug use, Calvert suggested he had caught Messer cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend, Robbie Kidd. Although Messer denied cheating on her husband, she and Calvert went their separate ways after the allegations were made and, in June 2015, their divorce was finalized.

At the time of their divorce, Messer was receiving treatment in a rehab facility for what she claimed to be struggles with anxiety and depression.

To see more of Leah Messer, Jeremy Calvert, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, Vee Torres, Jo Rivera, Jenelle Evans, Corey Simms, David Eason, Briana DeJesus, Cole DeBoer, and Chelsea Houska, tune into the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 later this year.