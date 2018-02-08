‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: EJ DiMera Return May Be In The Cards

Days of our Lives spoilers and rumors have been flying about a possible EJ DiMera return. The beloved character, previously played by actor James Scott, has been a hot topic among DOOL fans since his death back in 2014. However, is EJ set to return to Salem in the near future?

According to a Feb. 7 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, although there have been rumors that EJ DiMera may actually be Stefan O. DiMera, it seems that might not be true. In fact, Days of our Lives likely doesn’t want to carry out the bold storyline in hopes of either getting James Scott back on the show, or recasting the character altogether for a major DiMera brother showdown with Stefan and/or Chad.

However, Stefan does have a lot in common with EJ. As many Days of our Lives fans know, both DiMera brothers have a head for business, and take pride in their ruthless business tactics. They also command a lot of respect, and lets not forget their attraction to their brother’s wife, Abigail Deveraux. Currently, Stefan is fighting major feelings of attraction for Chad’s wife, Abby. Previously, EJ and Abby carried on a steamy affair behind the back of EJ’s then-fiance, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). However, their affair was revealed and EJ had to scramble to get back into Sami’s good graces. When he finally did the two walked down the aisle.

Not long after Sami and EJ’s wedding, Days of our Lives fans watched as one of Clyde Weston’s men shot and killed EJ. Sami was shocked and saddened to have to say goodbye to her beloved husband. However, just minutes after EJ’s death, his sister Kristen entered the morgue and injected his corpse with a mystery substance. Fans now know that the substance was a resurrection serum made by Dr. Rolf. Many viewers now believe that EJ DiMera is still alive somewhere, and that eventually he’ll return to Salem for a huge storyline, but for now it seems fans will have to wait to see if EJ will come home in the near future, or if the soap will continue to hint at his return.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.