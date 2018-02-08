Khloe Kardashian Suggests Caitlyn Jenner Won’t Meet Her Baby Amid Feud

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian is suggesting that the birth of her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson probably won’t do anything to mend her feud with former step-parent Caitlyn Jenner after she confirmed last month that she and the Kardashian clan aren’t on the best terms right now.

Khloe was asked about the former athlete during an interview on the British morning show Lorraine today (February 8), as she was quizzed on whether or not she believed becoming a mom could help to end the bad blood between the two that spilled over in a pretty major way last year.

But it sounds like Kardashian has no plans to welcome Jenner back into her life following the birth of her baby, which is due in April.

When asked by journalist Ross King if she thinks the new arrival will “affect things” amid her and her family members’ well-documented feud with Caitlyn, Khloe then replied to the question per Metro, “In what way?”

King then clarified, “That it’s a grandchild, and there could be a cementing again.”

That’s when Khloe made it very clear that she has no plans to reconcile with Caitlyn anytime soon, even after she becomes a mom for the very first time later this year.

Kardashian lamented of her now seemingly non-existent current relationship with Caitlyn – despite the star being married to Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner for 24 years before they divorced in 2015 – by telling the King, “No, I don’t think that affects anything with Caitlyn. Things are just as they are.”

Notably, the twosome fell out in a pretty major way last year following Jenner’s transition, particularity after she took aim at Kris in her book, The Secrets of My Life.

Khloe then slammed Caitlyn during a radio interview with Howard Stern last year, accusing her of lying to the family about her transition and telling business people first so she could get her own reality show, which became E!’s docuseries I Am Cait.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“We felt so, like, what the f**k! We’ve been asking you, and why do [business] people know? I never want someone to feel like they have a one-up on our family,” she said at the time of being left into the dark about Caitlyn’s huge life change, per Us Weekly. “We’ve never turned our backs on each other yet with all the cluster f**ks of s**t in our lives, so why would we now?”

Kardashian also spoke about the transition in an April 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where she admitted while speaking to Jenner that she felt as though she lost Bruce.

“Not having you in my life, it’s a huge blow,” Khloe told the former athlete on the reality show according to E! News. “I’m like okay, my second dad, this guy that I’ve grown up with, that raised me, was taken away from me, but no one really let me have that.”

However, it seems as though things have only gotten worse for the twosome since.

Caitlyn made it pretty clear that her feud with her former step-family isn’t easing up while speaking about Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories last month, shortly after Khloe confirmed her pregnancy.

Caitlyn confirmed her widely reported feud with the Kardashian side of the family during the interview, admitting that she hadn’t spoken to any of them in months and only remains in contact with her two biological daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the latter of which welcomed her baby daughter into the world on February 1.

Jenner also took the opportunity to throw a whole lot of shade at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, telling Piers that she didn’t tell them about her plans to transition because she couldn’t trust them and was worried they would leak the story to the press.