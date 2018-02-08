‘Big Brother’ Legends Return To Entertain On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Premiere

Celebrity Big Brother viewers got a special treat on night one of the CBS reality show’s three-night premiere. During an Oscar-themed Head of Household competition, Big Brother veterans Paul Abrahamian, Rachel Reilly, Cody Nickson, Jessica Graf, Jodi Rollins, and Jessie Godderz all turned up to entertain the celebrity houseguests with a song and dance routine. While Big Brother superfans in the Celebrity Big Brother cast instantly recognized these franchise legends (example: actress Shannon Elizabeth considers herself a category “above” a superfan so she knows them all) others, like MMA fighter Chuck Liddell, had no idea who these entertainers were—he just wanted them and their singing to go away.

After their surprise cameos on Celebrity Big Brother, the Big Brother superstars posted to social media to dish about their return to the CBS sequester house.

Paul Abrahamian, the franchise’s only two-time Big Brother runner-up, used the cameo to plug his real-life music venture. Paul, a California musician and entrepreneur, captioned a photo of him performing in the Celebrity Big Brother premiere with: “When you don’t win BB twice so you switch over to music real quick. New EP comin’ real soon. @VanaldenMusic.”

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly also posted about her amazing night on the Celebrity Big Brother stage.

“Such a fun and amazing night of #celebBB #BBCELEB#CBBUS,” the Big Brother 13 champ wrote. “LOVED EVERY MIN – the entrances the HOH the song & dance the drama!!!!”

Cliff Lipson / CBS

And of course, one of the funniest posts came from two-time Big Brother houseguest Jessie Godderz. Mr. Pec-Tacular has been a frequent fixture in the Big Brother house, returning multiple times to host competitions long after his starring in his own Big Brother seasons in 2008 and 2009. With cameos in Seasons 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, and 19, Jessie holds the record as the Big Brother alum that has appeared in more seasons than any other star in the show’s 18-year history.

Several of the returning Big Brother all-stars recently gave their predictions about the Celebrity Big Brother cast. Rachel Reilly told Us Weekly she is rooting for Shannon Elizabeth to take home the $250,000 CBB grand prize.

“She’s a super fan and sooooo sweet,” Reilly told Us. “I remember she came to my musical I performed in Hollywood and I got to meet her! I’m rooting for her to win comps and take it all home!

Big Brother 19’s Jessica Graf said she thinks James Maslow and Brandi Glanville have a good shot at winning.

“I feel like James is going to have a good social game as well as dominate a lot of the physical comps. I feel like Brandi isn’t afraid to be cutthroat,” Graf said.

And Cody Nickson agreed with the general consensus that the Celebrity Big Brother houseguests will get rid of Chuck Liddell first because he is the biggest physical threat.

You can see the return of the legendary Big Brother houseguests in the first Celebrity Big Brother Head of Household competition below.

The three-part premiere of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition continues Thursday, February 8 and Friday, February 9 on CBS.