Kelly Clarkson Is Ready To Replace Blake Shelton As ‘Country Queen’ On ‘The Voice’ Season 14

It may be time for Blake Shelton to move over on The Voice, as Kelly Clarkson is making it pretty clear that she’s ready to replace the longtime coach – as the show’s country expert, that is. In a new promo for Season 14 released by NBC this week, the “Love So Soft” singer doesn’t hold back when making it clear that she’s ready to end Shelton’s monopoly on getting country acts on his team when the show returns later the month.

The series posted a hilarious new teaser of what’s to come in Season 14 across social media this week, where Kelly can be seen playfully mocking Blake’s Oklahoma accent as she urges a country artist to turn his back on Shelton and instead agree to join her team.

Jokingly captioned, “Move over, @blakeshelton! #TheVoice” on Twitter, the new video uploaded on February 7 shows Clarkson attempting to woo an act during the blind auditions, and she’s clearly not afraid to poke a whole lot of fun at Blake in order to do it.

Referring to her as a “Country Queen,” Kelly tells the act that she’s a “country girl” before mocking Blake’s voice by mimicking him telling her that she doesn’t know anything about country music.

The two then go head to head after Shelton points out that no one else on the show has brought a country artist into the The Voice finale, to which Clarkson – who’s joining the coaching panel for the first time for Season 14 – playfully claps back, “That’s because I haven’t been here.”

Kelly then took another jab at Blake in the promo as she points out that she’s had “no help” from Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend but has still been very successful in country music.

The video then asks, “Will Kelly Clarkson take down the King of Country?”

Notably, Kelly has seen some success in the country music world since winning American Idol back in 2002, despite her mainly sticking to releasing pop music.

She released the country single “Tie It Up” back in 2013 and has also duetted with a number of big names in country music.

Clarkson teamed up with Jason Aldean on the 2010 single “Don’t You Wanna Stay” and worked with Vince Gill on “Don’t Rush.” She also collaborated with Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood on a stunning rendition of “Silent Night” which is featured on her Christmas album, Wrapped In Red.

But while it wasn’t revealed in the new The Voice promo clip if Clarkson actually managed to get the act on her team after roasting Blake during the blind auditions of Season 14, the star did recently confirm that she managed to get at least one country artist on her team, though said that it was a struggle to pry them away from the “Honeybee” singer.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

Kelly admitted to Parade that she needed to “freaking fight” Blake for acts when she was putting her team together because so many contestants seem to “think they’re betraying country music when they don’t pick him” as their coach.

“It is hard to get a country artist on your team,” she continued. “We did, but it was really hard. It’s a really hard thing to navigate when [Blake’s] been on there for 14 seasons.”

The Voice Season 14 will debut – with Kelly, Blake, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys as coaches – on NBC on February 26.