MLB Free Agency Predictions: Yu Darvish To Cubs, Jake Arrieta To Nationals

The start of the spring training is fast approaching, but there are still several elite free MLB agents that are yet to secure their jobs. Among the popular names are Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta. USA Today predicts which team should take these two baseball players.

Yu Darvish should be with the Chicago Cubs

Starting pitcher, Yu Darvish, has reportedly received multi-year offers of at least $100 million each from a couple of teams. However, the 31-year-old is still waiting for either the New York Yankees or the Los Angeles Dodgers to free some space in their payroll to make him an offer that is at least around $130 million in a six-year deal. A six-year, $200 million-plus deal would be sweeter though.

If that is not going to happen, there are three other teams in the race to acquire him — the Chicago Cubs, the Minnesota Twins, and the Milwaukee Brewers. All three need him, but the Cubs are the frontrunner. USA Today said Yu Darvish should land with the Cubs on a five-year $125 million deal.

Jake Arrieta should be with the Washington Nationals

Jake Arrieta was the best pitcher in 2015, which should be able to help him land a megadeal and get out of the free agency. However, there were concerns such as his injuries and reduced velocity that could play out in his next contract. The Philadephia Phillies reportedly explored signing him up, per MLB.com. Like Darvish, he is also looking to get a deal that’s like what Zack Greinke got in December 2015 — a six-year, $206.5 million contract.

Washington Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo said he and agent Scott Broas talked about Arrieta in a meeting this winter. However, he said that the Nationals are still satisfied with their current rotation and that what they are looking to add is depth.

In spite of Rizzo’s recent public statements about the confidence in the Nats’ current roster, many predict that Jake Arrieta will end up with the team. USA Today said he could get a five-year, $120 million contract.