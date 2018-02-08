Kylie Jenner Baby Daddy Travis Scott ‘Furious’ After Ex-BF Tyga Congratulated Her, Says ‘Hollywood Life’

Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, is starting to take his role as a new dad very seriously as a new report claims that he was “furious” after the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star received a congratulatory message from her ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

According to the Hollywood Life, the Lip Kit mogul received a text from her longtime ex after giving birth to their first baby, Stormi, leaving the 25-year-old “Butterfly Effect” rapper unhappy. Citing an unnamed source, the outlet said Tyga was congratulating Kylie for being a mom, but also admitted that he missed her and that he wanted to meet her new baby.

“[Tyga] told her that he was happy for her as he knew this was something she has always wanted,” the insider revealed.

“Tyga also told Kylie that he knew she was going to be an amazing mother. It was short, sweet and included that he misses her and hopes he gets to meet the baby.”

Based on the report, the last part of the message enraged Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, who allegedly got into a fight with her over the 28-year-old “Boss Up” rapper’s message.

“Travis and Kylie had a big argument over the text she received from Tyga,” the insider said.

“Travis was furious by the message from her ex and told Kylie that she needs to tell Tyga to ‘stay away from my baby.'”

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr, speculations that Kylie and Travis were in a bad place prior to Stormi Webster’s birth emerged, claiming that the youngest of the Kardashian brood wished she was pregnant with Tyga’s baby instead.

Shortly after, another rumor surfaced, suggesting that Tyga volunteered to be Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy in Travis’ stead when it appeared like the 25-year-old was going to bail on the makeup entrepreneur and their child.

To make matters worse, a new report from Radar Online said that King Cairo’s 28-year-old dad demanded a paternity test to determine who the real father is since he still believed that there’s a chance Stormi could be his.

“Tyga wants a DNA test because he really thinks that there is a chance this baby could be his,” an unnamed source told the outlet.

Based on the insider who was reportedly close to the 28-year-old rapper, he and Kylie were “still sexually active” nine months ago which is around the time the baby was conceived.

Radar said he also made a similar statement in September 2017 but people cannot be sure if he was being honest or just bitter that his lady love ended their relationship “to live life to the fullest” only to get knocked up by the next man she gets in a relationship with.

Of course, it is best to take rumors about Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy with a grain of salt until the parties involved speak up about it via verified channels.