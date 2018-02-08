JAY-Z Allegedly Wants To Pay For Love Child’s Silence To Avoid Divorce War With Beyonce, Says ‘Radar Online’

JAY-Z is willing to drop some serious cash to keep his rumored love child off the spotlight and avoid a potential billion-dollar divorce war with wife Beyonce, Radar Online alleged.

The 48-year-old Brooklyn-born rapper is reportedly willing to shell out a big amount of money in order to stop his alleged love child, Rymir Sattherthwaite, from going public.

Apparently, JAY-Z fears that his love child’s exposure could trigger a nasty divorce with his superstar wife Beyonce. An insider reportedly told the webloid that the 4:44 hitmaker is well aware how much it will affect his career and marriage once it’s proven that he is the father of Rymir.

The same source claimed that JAY-Z knows that “there are only so many times Beyonce will forgive his reckless behavior.”

To dodge possible marriage woes, the rapper is allegedly determined to avoid a DNA test in a long-running paternity case. JAY-Z, who has faced the controversy since 2010, is reportedly eager to pay off Rymir’s silence and put an end to the issue once and for all.

Aside from spending money for his love child, JAY-Z and his team are also allegedly using “dirty tricks” to make the paternity lawsuit disappear.

It can be recalled that Rymir Satterthwaite, 24, claimed in a lawsuit that JAY-Z and his mother Wanda Sattherthwaite had a steamy love affair prior to his stardom. The rapper allegedly impregnated the woman in 1992.

And while the Beyonce’s husband continues to deny any relationship to Rymir or Wanda, the Families Civil Liberties Union (FCLU) is convinced that the rapper is not telling the truth.

Previously, the FCLU released a statement criticizing JAY-Z for allegedly neglecting his love child, which reportedly caused emotional distress. The organization pointed out that while Beyonce and JAY-Z celebrate their growing family, Rymir is suffering emotionally because of their “non-cooperation.”

Dr. Sharon McClain, FCLU spokesperson even claimed that the organization is utterly shocked by the fact that JAY-Z and Beyonce can live happy lives with their three kids without showing any compassion or interest for the other alleged son.

She also added that the power couple is supposed to be role models of the community but still, they ended up neglecting Rymir.

The FCLU has been supporting Rymir with his paternity battle against JAY-Z and expressed their firm stand on the matter, claiming that they will not tolerate the rapper’s actions.

So far, Beyonce and JAY-Z have yet to confirm the latest rumors about the rapper’s alleged love child.