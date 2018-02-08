‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Feb: Danny In Danger, Jason And Sam Bonds

General Hospital spoilers tease that something will push Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton) back to each other’s arms. It seems like fate will intervene and change the relationship between these two.

An act of God will cause a major ruckus in Port Charles, and several residents will end up in harm’s way. With a disaster on the horizon, there will be significant changes in the relationship between a lot of people.

Twisted Fate

It seems like Sam and Jason will be front and center of this devastating event. General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Danny (T.K. Weaver) might end up in a dangerous situation.

The former couple will always be linked to each other because of their history, and of course, the kids. When a catastrophe strikes, General Hospital spoilers tease that Jason and Sam have no choice but to work together to make sure their child is safe. The attraction between the two is still present, and under such a terrible situation, they might cave in. Sam has been trying her best to stay loyal to Drew (Billy Miller), but her own emotions might betray her. There’s no easier way to learn about a person’s real feelings than a tense situation.

Sam might eventually clue in Jason about how she feels. Previously on General Hospital, Carly (Laura Wright) pushed Jason to soldier on. He might think there’s no hope for him and Sam, but Carly thinks otherwise.

A New Beginning

After all the chaos in Port Charles and with Faison’s death, Jason will try to continue living. General Hospital spoilers hint Carly will set up Jason in a new apartment and hope that her friend will consider the place as his own. It’s high time Jason got a place to himself.

Meanwhile, spoilers suggest that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will bring Danny along top drop by his father’s new place. It seems like the child is also curious about his father, and he will ask to pop in and explore Jason’s apartment.

Next week, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam will blow up on Jason, and this might have something to do with the kids. Drew had to accept the fact that he is no longer the father of those children, just an uncle. Sam doesn’t want this to hurt him, and she wants to handle these matters with care. Having the kids visit Jason out of the blue might spark some issues with Sam.

Parenting issues aside, General Hospital spoilers hint Sam will have a change of heart when a crisis strikes and the best person to turn to is Jason.