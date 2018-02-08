‘Special Valentine’s Day Deal’: Restaurant Offers A $3000 Burger With A Diamond Engagement Ring

Pauli’s Northend in Boston is now offering a special Valentine’s Day deal, which is a Valentine burger that comes with a ⅞ carat diamond engagement ring. The luxurious deal or burger is worth $3,000.

The restaurant is now taking pre-orders for those who want to propose marriage to their loved ones. It is quite a Valentine treat and a unique one to have a Valentine burger for your soon to be bride as most romantic partners have their candlelight dinner in a fancy restaurant decorated with beautiful red roses. However, the romantic part in this Valentine deal is the shining diamond engagement ring that conveys “Forever.”

Pauli stated in its press release earlier this week that nothing says “I love you” quite like Boston’s best burger topped with a princess cut ring framed by round diamonds on a band of 14k gold. It further said that for $3,000, savor the flavor of Pauli’s Big Boy Burger and simmer in sweet bliss, if they say yes, as noted by UPI.

To those who are interested, you may inform Pauli two days in advance of Valentine’s Day. You may also make a reservation with your valid credit card.

Paul Barker, the restaurant’s owner, said that patrons should act fast, as availability is limited. He also claimed that some people are very interested in this Valentine deal.

Restaurant offering $3000 burger that comes with engagement ring on Valentine's Day – Fox News https://t.co/07qvIQdxDi — Columnist Politics (@ColumnistDC) February 7, 2018

The Big Boy Burger is topped with onion rings, bacon, American cheese, barbecue sauce and a side of fries. It’s like a typical burger, yet comes with a Neil Lane engagement ring from Kay Jewelers. This deal is entirely for men out there who would like to have a marriage proposal to their prospective brides. This gem could be a big surprise for your soon-to-be-partner in life.

According to American Gem Society, the anthropologists theorized that the giving of an engagement ring on marriage proposal originated from a Roman custom, in which the wives wore rings attach to small keys. This tradition suggests husband’s ownership to their wives.

Meanwhile, the launching of the slogan “Diamond is Forever” in 1947 increases the sales of the diamond engagement ring. Diamond symbolizes a celebration of the union and cherished memory.