Donald Trump’s Reaction To NFL Player’s Death Called ‘Ghoulish’ By Indiana Prosecutor

The Indiana prosecutor charged with trying the case of an illegal immigrant from Guatemala who killed Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver blasted President Donald Trump for “politicizing’ the incident on Wednesday, declaring the president’s tweet on the subject to be “ghoulish and inappropriate.”

According to an article in the Washington Post, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said he was “disheartened” by Trump’s tweet, adding that his office planned to “vigorously prosecute” the case and that the alleged perpetrator’s immigration status had no bearing on the case whatsoever.

On Wednesday morning, felony charges were filed against Manuel Orrego-Savala, a Guatemalan immigrant who was in the United States illegally after he allegedly drove into Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, as they stood near Monroe’s car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Apparently, Monroe had pulled over to the side of the road when Jackson told him he was feeling sick. Orrego-Savala had twice been deported from this country and had a previous felony drunk driving arrest from Redwood City, California in 2005. Orrego-Savala was arrested shortly after the crash and it was determined that he had a blood alcohol level of 0.19 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit in Indiana.

On Tuesday, President Trump tweeted that his “prayers and best wishes” were with the Jackson family but also released the tweet that Curry found objectionable, commenting on the illegal immigration element of the tragedy.

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Combating and eliminating illegal immigration has been the main focus of the Trump presidency and an issue always listed of high importance in polls of his supporters.

Linebacker Edwin Jackson playing with the Indianapolis Colts in December, 2016. Seth Wenig / AP Images

While the family of Edwin Jackson released a statement saying they planned to let “politicians do politics” and that the family was in shock and just wanted to heal, Prosecutor Curry slammed the president, according to an article in The HIll, accusing Trump of politicizing the tragedy.

“Much of such commentary, including tweets by the president, fails to acknowledge that both Edwin Jackson and Jeffrey Monroe lost their lives on Sunday. We will simply seek justice on behalf of the families of those two victims.”

For his part, the alleged driver, Orrego-Savala, pleaded innocent through his attorney, Jorge Torres, saying that he was not driving the car and didn’t understands why he was there. An article Wednesday from the Voice of America quotes Torres as saying that his client was “very confused” and “distraught.”