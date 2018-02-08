Tom Cruise Wants To Reconnect With Suri But Fears Leaving Scientology For This Reason, According To ‘Star’

Tom Cruise is the poster boy of Scientology and he follows the organization’s strict rules to a T. Despite his loyalty and devotion, whispers and speculations revealed that the Mission: Impossible 6 actor may be considering leaving the controversial church to finally reconnect with his daughter Suri Cruise. However, there is one main reason why he can’t quit the cult-like religion.

The 55-year-old actor was not born in a Scientology family. Tom Cruise first learned about the institution from his first wife, Mimi Rogers, got hooked on the religion and even became the right hand of the church’s leader, David Miscavige.

When his third wife, Katie Holmes, gave birth to Suri Cruise in 2006, he was nothing but a doting father to the young child. But after the Dawson’s Creek actress decided to end her six-year marriage with Tom Cruise, things suddenly changed and many believed that it was all because of the Hollywood A-list actor’s devotion to his controversial church.

Scientology is known for separating families once a member decides to leave the church. So when Katie Holmes left Tom Cruise and the religion, the actor was expected to cut all his ties with his ex-wife and daughter, Suri Cruise.

Even though it was obviously a tough decision for Katie Holmes to leave Tom Cruise, knowing that her daughter will grow up without a father, she did it anyway knowing that it is for the best. What made things harder for the Mission: Impossible 6 actor to leave Scientology is allegedly the fear of being exposed.

According to a Star Magazine source, Tom Cruise has a lot to lose if he decided to quit the religion. The insider revealed that “Leaving Scientology would be the toughest decision he’ll ever have to make If Scientology declared open season on Tom, they could bury him, since they’ve probably got all sorts of dirt on him from his audit sessions.”

Meanwhile, Leah Remini, a former promoter and defender of Scientology, has been revealing the ugly side of the controversial church in her award-winning docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. One thing that she kept saying about Scientology, which she called an “abusive organization,” is that it intimidates the members to make it hard for them to leave. This appears to be Tom Cruise’s dilemma if reports of him wanting to leave the religion are true.